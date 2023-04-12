Nothing But Kudos to Share

In the classroom, on the court, on the stage, and yes, even on the golf course, our children are amazing! I have kudos galore to share. Here’s a glimpse of what our District 6 students have been up to lately.

Academic Excellence Rewarded

Kimball High School senior Benjamin King was presented with the TCU STEM Scholarship in the amount of $293,000. What an accomplishment! Congratulations, and best wishes in your college career.

Congrats also to Kyle Givens, for being named valedictorian this year at Carter High. He’s also a baller, having been selected 13-4A All-Academic basketball player.

Student-Athletes Basking in their Wins

The Kimball Knights have been celebrating their Boys Basketball 5A State Championship win, and rightly so. They joined us at our recent Dallas Board of Trustees meeting and were also feted at a celebration on Saturday, April 8, at Sprague Athletic Complex. You make us proud.

David W. Carter’s boys’ golf team has claimed the District 13-4A Varsity Golf Championship! Congratulations to the team and to Coach Calahan. Job well done.

Stars in the Making

Talented students at Ronald McNair Elementary put on a wonderful performance of “The Wiz” recently, showing what they can do, even without an auditorium. Imagine how they’ll shine when they get one.

In Other Accolades:

Kudos to Principal Tangela Carter at Zan Wesley Holmes Middle School, for being named a Master Principal.

Congratulations to Elsie Moreno, retired Kimball High School coach and Dallas ISD administrator, who was inducted into the Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame.

Much respect for Superstar Nicholas Smith, who was named All-Area boys basketball coach and newcomer of the year.

And congrats to Carter Coach Lyndon Love, for being selected 13-4A coach of the year.

The ribbon was cut recently for the reopening of the restored Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Museum and learning center, right in our backyard. Visitors got a guided walk-through of the museum, featuring exhibits, awards, a community mural, cultural artifacts, and more. It’s definitely worth your time!

It’s Pre-K Enrollment Season

April 1 marked the beginning of the enrollment period for Pre-K children for the 2023-2024 school year.

It’s been shown that children who attend prekindergarten have a solid start to their education as they learn how to socialize with their peers, manage their emotions, and get the foundational skills to boost their learning potential. To better assist our families, Dallas ISD will hold several events to provide information about our programs and help them enroll. Learn more about these opportunities at www.dallasisd.org/prek.