Civil rights Freedom Rides 2.0

By Arthur Fleming

In my inaugural article titled “We can’t normalize the ending of American democracy,“ I presented seven strategies that we as the African American community can implement now.

The main goal of Freedom Rides 2.0 is to combat the bombardment of negative media marketing imagery and messaging about the African American communities. The main goal of “the Supreme Capitalist of America” is economic profits and political power, resulting in economic violence against our communities.

The African American communities must mobilize to push back against the fear-based racist culture war aimed at the African American diaspora without response.

In future articles, each of the seven points mentioned in my inaugural article will be explained in more depth, however this writing’s focus is about how freedom rides 2.0 can work in 2023, and why its needed at this time to address the rise of fascism that has now spread across the nation and threatens the African American community directly.

The purpose and goals of Freedom Rides 2.0 is to create communications infrastructure to facilitate ongoing educational system and programs and that create political and economic opportunities for our African American communities throughout the south.

By developing African American political, economic, and social power, independent of the “Democratic and Republican Parties,” the African American communities can create a third way for African American self determination and aspirations.

The African American community is not helpless and without power, far from it. African Americans have over two trillion dollars in economic buying power in the American economy.

African American moral authority is a little used power rooted in our history of enslavement in America, where our ancestors developed survival skills and abilities that helped them through the most inhuman, brutal experiences known to modern man.

Because “our ancestors“ refused to give up, they not only survived but thrived. This legacy has been passed on to all who are willing to honor the legacy with a commitment to community servant leadership.

The African American “moral authority“ is rooted in our ongoing struggle to hold America to its constitutional words, “that all men are created equal.”

Freedom Rides Summer 2.0 will be a modern day version of the original freedom rides of the sixties with an expanded focus to include not only voter registration and education, but federal, state and local resource access to information, also civil rights, political rights, human rights, healthcare rights and educational rights information.

Freedom Rides 2.0 will also provide educational opportunities for the students that participate in Freedom Rides 2.0 program. Students will learn the value of not only their vote powers, but the value of their Black lives. Our children need to see us fighting for their lives.

The African American voter votes in a 90% plus Black block regardless of their socio-economic status. No other group does that. The African American communities must mobilize and increase those numbers to create an economic benefit for the African American community.

African American moral authority combined with the 90% plus Black block vote provides the building blocks around which we can build a resistance movement in response to the “anti-woke politicized CRT atmosphere“ created by those who wish our beloved community ill.

Freedom Rides 2.0 will also serve to remind and revive the old schoolers who thought our current battles were won long ago.

It’s time for African American elders of wisdom, experience and leadership to stand up and take their place in what could be the final battle of the American civil war to end “the enslavement of our collective minds.” — The third reconstruction.

Finally, Freedom Rides 2.0 will send the message of urgency throughout the African American communities and provide a spark of urgent energy into Black community that will facilitate our strategies and infrastructure programs.

Clearly, African American communities are under attack from serious fascist forces in the State of Texas and America. This moment requires the African American communities leadership to respond and act accordingly. “This is not a drill. This is real.”

To quote Howard University Black history professor Greg Carr, “Let’s dance!“