‘Puzzles of Color’ offer a proud challenge for hours of fun

Puzzles of Color, a family-owned jigsaw puzzle company, which produces frameable pieces of art created by artiststs of color.

The art celebrates their experiences and creativity.

Started by brother and sister Ericka Chambers and William Jones, the company is based locally in Richardson.

Their mission — to promote interactive art featuring the works of artists of color and to create experiences and memories to last a lifetime.

Puzzles of Color founders began doing puzzles as a family in elementary school. “We enjoyed the challenges and spending time together toward a common goal,” their website states. “But in doing so, we noticed we seldom found images that represented us and our experiences.”

Chambers said she got the idea for the company during the pandemic when she and her family began cutting jigsaw puzzles with a machine purchased in Ericka’s garage.

Since, the company has gained the attention of local CBS news and other outlets, they were able to expand to a warehouse, drop two more collections, and add children’s puzzles. Recently, their puzzles have been featured in every Target store.

The art represented comes for Black artists, including Nolan Anderson, Domonique Brown, Craig Carter, Ija Charles, Nick Davis, Kaitlin Edwards, Kwanzaa Edwards, Laylie Frazier, Mariell Guzman, Hanifa Abdul Hameed, Emmanuel Ignatius, Stephanie Littlebird, Aaron Marner, Solonge & Aquabah, Bryant Small, Melrick Steele, Joseph Watson, Tabitha Whitley and Lauren Younge.

For more information, go to www.puzzlesofcolor.com.