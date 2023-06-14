Looking forward to great things ahead

First, let me thank the voters of Dallas ISD District Six for returning me to the Board of Trustees with 77% of the vote. Good things are ahead for Dallas ISD and our own local district, and I am ready!

Celebrating our grads

Graduation Day 2023 was another one for the memory books. It was the end of one chapter, celebrating our gifted scholars, and the beginning of a new one, looking ahead to what’s in store for them next. Congratulations to the entire graduating class and kudos to the valedictorians and salutatorians, especially those in District Six: At Carter High School, valedictorian Kyle Givens and salutatorian Elizabeth Guijarro; at Kimball High, valedictorian Belmary Aguilar and salutatorian Valeria Gallardo; and at Gilliam Collegiate Academy, valedictorian Nyla Luckey and salutatorian Jazmin Flores. I was honored to be a part of your big day and celebrate every student’s success!

Early Learning kudos

Our big kids aren’t the only ones who got a chance to celebrate recently. Mark Twain School for the Talented and Gifted held a kinder- to second-grade awards ceremony for the young ones who worked hard throughout the school year. They made us so proud.

Nothing but gold for this team

T.L. Marsalis STEAM Academy’s third grade chess team, one of the district’s newest teams, captured three gold medals and a first place in their recent competition. They are all about winning!

Summer offerings

In June and July, Dallas ISD schools will offer free options for students to accelerate their learning while taking part in fun, hands-on activities. Students will be able to attend district-created summer learning programs at designated campuses. Offerings include tutoring, Pre-K-8 Summer Cool Camp, High School Credit Boost, P-TECH & Early College Summer programs, college test preparation, robotics and science camps, and fine arts. To learn more, visit dallasisd.org/summerlearning.

Meals during summer break

The district’s Food and Child Nutrition Services will provide its yearly summer meal program to ensure nourishment for all students during the break. Designated Dallas ISD schools will be serving meals on-site Monday through Thursday. To learn more about the locations, visit www.dallasisd.org/fcns. Children under 18 and those up to 21 years old with disabilities can enjoy healthy meals at no cost.

One calendar next year

All Dallas ISD schools will return to one academic calendar for the coming school year. The first day of school for all campuses will be August 14. Remember to check dallasisd.org and the district’s social media sites for updates and registration events as we approach the beginning of the school year.

Safety first

Also remember that when school opens for the 2023-2024 year, Dallas ISD will be putting safety first by requiring clear backpacks for all students, at all grade levels. The district will provide each student with a durable clear backpack, free of charge. Parents may also purchase the preferred clear backpack, or the acceptable mesh backpack, for their students. For more information, please visit dallasisd.org/backpacks.