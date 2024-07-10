Dallas Cowboys pro football hall of famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin announces official grand opening of Playmakers88

New upscale sports bar and restaurant reflects his legacy and love of the game

Dallas Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl Champion, Michael Irvin, is expanding his legacy and love of the game with the opening of Playmakers88, an upscale sports bar and restaurant located in The Colony, Texas. Known for making big plays on the field, Irvin aspires to use that same focus and commitment with this new endeavor to unite people from all backgrounds through great sports, food, and entertainment. A two-day grand opening celebration will kick-off on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 5 p.m. The events are open to the public.

Playmakers88 is a lively sports bar and restaurant where Dallas Cowboys fans can watch and enjoy football games in a vibrant atmosphere that pays homage to the team’s legendary players. Upon entering the contemporary-style establishment, guests are greeted by a large replica of the famous Ring of Honor which artistically displays images of Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, and Troy Aikman, famously known as “The Triplets.”

Elevated and showcased around the sleek bar area are the additional 21 Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor members whose significant contributions led to the organization becoming known as “America’s Team.” In addition, Dallas Cowboys’ art and memorabilia adorn the walls and are highlighted throughout Playmakers88, capturing the amazing essence and history of Micheal Irvin and the team.

“I am truly honored to create an upscale sports bar and restaurant where sports fans can cheer on their favorite teams and athletes, while enjoying great food, cocktails, and company,” said Irvin. “My hope is that each person who visits Playmakers88 feels the excitement, energy and love that I have for the entire sports community and the overall DFW area.”

Playmakers88 is a perfect place for families and sports enthusiasts. The 7,000 square-foot space features bar top, lounge, and booth-style seating for over 250 ppl, 50 flat screen TVS, surround sound, upbeat music and a pool table. Whether a date night or a happy hour with friends, the sports bar and restaurant is a welcoming destination to enjoy a great dining and entertainment experience.

More than your average sports bar, Playmakers88 is a restaurant where guests can savor the homemade cuisines of Chef Rassuan “RJ” Johnson who adds his unique flair while creatively combining traditional family recipes with modern-day delicacies. Flavorful dishes range from tantalizing crab cakes, chicken wings and burgers to delectable pastas, southern cuisines and seafood entrees. Additionally, a special cocktail menu has been curated to combine signature favorites and contemporary inspirations for every desire and taste. Guests can also select from over 20 domestic and imported beers on tap.

“Truly a full circle moment, I have been enjoying the cuisines of Chef RJ for years, so to have him at the helm of our menu offering is truly an honor and a great treat for our guests,” said Irvin.

In observance of its grand opening, Playmakers88 will host two celebratory events. On Friday, July 12, 2024, from 5 p.m. to midnight, the community is invited to attend a swanky evening of live music and stand-up comedy by actor and comedian, Tommy Davidson. This is the perfect opportunity to get dressed up and to walk down the Playmakers88 blue carpet. On Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the community is invited to come out and enjoy a family-friendly afternoon featuring entertainment, giveaways, autographs, and photo opportunities. Attendees of the Saturday event are encouraged to come dressed representing their favorite sports team. A percentage of proceeds made throughout the weekend celebration will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Dallas, a cause close to Irvin’s heart and family.

Playmakers88 is located at 5005 State Highway 121, The Colony, Texas 75056 and will be serving the community Monday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to midnight. Learn more by visiting www.playmakers88.com or by calling 214-994-8888.