DSO joins Project Unity and artists to deliver electrifying performances to honor Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock

Just a couple of weeks ago national leaders, recording artists and elected officials from across the country united for the fourth annual Together We Sing, a production of Dallas-based non-profit Project Unity and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO).

Together We Sing, held at The Morton H. Meyerson Center, home of DSO, showcased top talent that seamlessly blended gospel and classical music for a soul-stirring evening to a sold out crowd. The annual benefit kicked off the experience with their Together We Awards, as U.S. Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock was honored with the Trailblazer Award, among other business leaders, corporations and organizations who work tirelessly to champion diversity, equity and inclusion.

The evening, dubbed as The Ultimate Sunday Celebration, was designed to inspire unity though multi-faith musical moments. In keeping with this theme, Rev. Warnock, who is also senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, was recognized for his work to unify multi-faith leaders across the country to leverage the power of love and empathy for diversity, equity, and inclusion through his non-profit work, Multi-Faith Initiative to End Mass Incarceration.

“People of faith need to rise up once again, as we did during the abolitionist movement, as we did during the Civil Rights Movement,” Rev. Warnock told attendees when he hit the stage to accept this prestigious award. “So this is the moral work that we must do together. We must push hard against those who are trying to make us give into the politics of fear and division.”

Performances included an appearance from 2024 American Idol contestant Odell Bunton, Jr.; the world-renowned Dallas Black Dance Theatre to music composed by DSO’s Vice President of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Impact Glyne A. Griffith II, and Melvin Wellington Lightford. There was even a surprise performance from Project Unity’s founder and Chief Visionary Officer Richie Butler, who led a choir of 200 people from more than 20 religious and faith-based organizations in performing the gospel classic, “Walk in the Light.” Renowned multi-Platinum Stellar Award-winning gospel artist Marvin Sapp ended the show with a medley of hit songs, including “Praise Him in Advance” and “Never Would Have Made It.”

Fresh off the NBA Championship game, Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, was also in attendance to present an award after being a recipient last year.

All proceeds from Together We Sing benefit Project Unity’s collaborative effort of programming and events hosted in partnership with segments of the Dallas community including faith, business, civic, philanthropic, grassroots, and government entities.