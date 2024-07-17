PVAMU champion of HBCU health joins prestigious national board

(PVAMU) Dr. Tondra L. Moore, executive director of Health Services at Prairie View A&M University, has been appointed as a member-at-large on the Board of Directors for the American College Health Association. Dr. Moore’s leadership journey with the ACHA began in 2019, and she has steadily risen through the ranks since then.

Dr. Moore’s involvement with the ACHA has been notable. As part of the HBCU Coalition, she joined the ACHA COVID Task Force, which provided national guidance for colleges and universities during the pandemic. She was a vital member of the team that produced the COVID-19 guidelines, significantly influencing national policy and reinforcing ACHA’s status as a leading authority on college health in the U.S. Following this, she served as chair and immediate past chair of the HBCU Coalition until her recent transition to the Board at the Annual Meeting on June 1, 2024.

Dr. Moore’s focus is on increasing resources for HBCUs and similarly situated institutions. She recognizes that college health in North America encompasses a wide range of institutions with diverse resources, all dedicated to improving campus health and wellbeing.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for the expansion of the national discourse around college health and wellbeing became clear,” said Dr. Moore. “College health professionals are charged to achieve the same goal but use different strategies to achieve it based upon a myriad of institutional factors. The guidance was being written to serve only the larger, well-funded schools. Therefore, I began within the COVID-19 Task Force to help write and revise the guidelines to ensure all schools had the guidance needed to continue operation during the pandemic.”

As chair of the HBCU Coalition, Dr. Moore made significant strides, including creating the annual ACHA HBCU Summit, restructuring the pricing model for national assessments to boost HBCU participation, and hosting the first HBCU Coalition national webinar. Her efforts culminated in being appointed guest editor for a 2024 special edition of the Journal of American College Health titled “The Heritage and Excellence of HBCUs in Serving Underserved Populations in College Health.”

“My cup is full, and I am excited to serve the Board as a member-at-large,” said Dr. Moore.

“During this past meeting, colleagues gave me my flowers by sharing how I had helped them in the past few years with new members. I was totally overwhelmed and grateful to know my efforts were appreciated.”

“People often take for granted how simply feeling appreciated for the hard work done can propel an individual to do even more. And after this past meeting, I met new talent—connected with colleagues—and I am energized and excited to serve the association as a member of the Board.”

Dr. Moore’s dedication and leadership continue to impact the landscape of college health, particularly for HBCUs and underserved institutions.