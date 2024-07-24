By Bobby R. Henry Sr.

NNPA Chairman

and Benjamin F. Chavis Jr.

NNPA President and CEO

As we approach the 200th Anniversary of the Black Press of America in 2027, the National Newspapers Publishers Association (NNPA) is obliged to speak and plead for our own cause considering the resurgence of political violence in America. The attempted assassination of former President Trump in Pennsylvania was the latest violent contradiction that, unfortunately, remains deeply embedded in American life, culture, and politics.

America is rapidly approaching another violent and counterproductive abyss of division, hatred, and anti-democratic repression.

For nearly 200 years the Black Press has had to call out and confront the evils of violent racism, hatred, oppression, imperialism, slavery, and fascism. Violence begets violence. Extremism begets extremism. Political violence begets political violence. In a democracy, political violence cannot and should not be condoned, tolerated, or normalized. As President Biden stated, “Hate must have no safe harbor in America.”

Racial hatred and violence as well as political hatred and violence are abhorrent to freedom, justice, and equality for all. We don’t need another bloodstain on the character of America, and we don’t want to see this country implode from within due to politics of violence. Even though we are concerned about the political climate of this country, we are keenly aware that the current escalation of hate and outward racism comes at a time when political differences are hotly contested.

Unfortunately, the association of violence and politics is nothing new in America. However, what has changed is how political violence is reported by the so-called mainstream media and amplified across social media channels.

The Black Press has not only emerged as the trusted voice of Black America, but as an authentic voice for all Americans who demand equality over inequality, justice over injustice, freedom over bondage, and nonviolence over violence.

American journalism needs to be rescued from the fake, false, frailties of extremist propaganda and subjective refusal to courageously publish and distribute facts and truth. Millions of people throughout the nation continue to be polarized because of disinformation and misinformation.

Again, we reaffirm the value, purpose, and impact of the Black Press. We intend this year to mobilize our NNPA member publishers and constituencies across the nation to ensure the largest intergenerational Black voter turnout in America’s history.

Yes, democracy is on the ballot. Freedom is on the ballot. Justice is on the ballot. Equality is on the ballot. By working together with civility and unity, we shall overcome.

Bobby R. Henry Sr. is the chairman of the NNPA’s Board of Directors and the publisher of the Westside Gazette. Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. is the NNPA’s president and CEO.