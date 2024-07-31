Dallas Amateur Championship highlights the talents of local golfers

The seventh annual Dallas Amateur Championship (DAC), held at Trinity Forest Golf Club July 26-28, 2024, showcased the impressive talents of 117 golfers from the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex. Over the course of the three-day championship, there were five Divisions that competed for the title of “Champion”. The event had a great crowd turnout with members of the community coming out to support their local athletes.

With an impressive score of 69 for Round One, 66 for Round Two and 70 For Round Three, Ryan Burgess won the Men’s Open Division for a total of -11. Trent Groth was the winner of the Men’s Net Division. He claimed the victory with a score of 71 for Round One and 67 for Round Two for a total of -6. Another victor who was crowned was the Men’s Senior Open Division winner, John Donahue. With a total score of -7 Donahue shot 67 in Round One and 70 in Round Two, earning his title of “Champion.”

The fourth athlete to take home the trophy at the 2024 Dallas Amateur Championship was Anna Schultz. The Women’s Senior Open Division winner finished with a score of 82 for Round One and 75 for Round Two totaling to +13.

Finally, the Women’s Open Division champion was Elisabeth Rau. She won her division with a score of 74 for Round One and a 73 for Round Two for a total of +3.

“This is my second year playing [in the DAC],” Rau said. “It has been such an honor to be here supporting a wonderful cause and playing on such a fantastic course.”

Interns from the I AM a Golfer Foundation (IAMGF) play an essential role in the Dallas Amateur Qualifiers and Championship. This year the foundation had 20 interns supporting the event by helping with the setup and break down of the tournament, player scoring, golfer registration prior to tee off, tournament coordination, marketing and managing social media pages providing live highlights of the event.

Omni Hotels & Resorts, based in Dallas, once again signed on as the Presenting Sponsor of this prestigious event. In addition to Omni Hotels & Resorts, SMU Cox School of Business, Align Capital Partners, The Louis L. Borick Foundation, Charles Schwab Bank, H-E-B, and others have also signed on in support of the Championship which benefits the I AM a Golfer Foundation and its mission to be a catalyst for community renewal and transformation in Southern Dallas through the Programming, Preservation and Promotion of the historic Cedar Crest Golf Course.