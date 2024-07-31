DFW attorney Julio Paredes killed by vehicular homicide in Mexico

Julio Paredes, beloved father and immigration lawyer, was killed in his hometown of Durango, Mexico on July 24, 2024. An investigation is underway by local Mexican authorities.

On the night of July 24 2024, DFW attorney Julio Predes was struck by a vehicle after attending a fair in his hometown of Durango, Mexico. He later passed away due to complications from the incident on July 27. A suspect, local resident Jahaziel Adonay, was taken into custody.

Paredes was a known and beloved immigration lawyer by the Dallas-Fort Worth community for his impactful work helping families throughout the metroplex.

After immigrating to Texas, Julio received his accounting degree from the University of Texas at Arlington which he used to start his own tax business in DFW. Paredes then went on to receive his law degree from the University of North Texas, kick-starting his own legal practice representing and advocating for immigrant families across the metroplex.

According to family members, Paredes dedicated his life to fulfilling his American dream. He leaves behind five children and a wife.

Local Mexican authorities currently have images of the incident and are investigating the case as a homicide. A court date was set for today (July 31) and the results of this hearing were not available at press time..

The family is urging for support across the DFW community and all social media platforms to ensure the suspect is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“Help us bring justice for this DFW father, husband, son and active community member by creating digital awareness through sharing, commenting, and liking the following Facebook post, and Instagram post using the hashtag #JusticiaParaJulio,” the family wrote in a statement.