Allred leads bipartisan push to counter PRC investment in Africa, releases mid-year report online

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Representatives Colin Allred (TX-32) and Young Kim (CA-40), members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, introduced the Stopping PRC Environmental Exploitation and Degradation Act (SPEED) Act to combat the negative environmental, ecological, and public health effects of investments linked to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Africa.

The PRC has become Africa’s largest trading partner, creditor, and source of foreign direct investment through the Belt and Road Initiative. The PRC’s debt-trap diplomacy, often executed through corporations, can be destructive and harmful to local communities and key biodiversity areas.

“We cannot allow the People’s Republic of China and Chinese-linked companies to continue their exploitation of African nations as they subject their people to harmful ecological and public health risks,” said Rep. Colin Allred. ‘‘The bipartisan SPEED Act will strengthen U.S. policy, authorize sanctions and hold the Chinese government accountable for the adverse environmental, ecological and public health incidents occurring in Africa.’’

“The PRC’s Belt and Road Initiative coerces developing nations to fall into Xi Jinping’s debt-trap diplomacy but also exposes vulnerable populations to harmful ecological, environmental, and public health risks,” said Rep. Young Kim. “We cannot allow Xi Jinping to get away with growing his global power and violating international environmental and labor laws in the process. I am proud to lead the SPEED Act to counter the Belt and Road Initiative and hold the PRC accountable for its exploitative practices, deliberate environmental degradation, and threat to African communities’ livelihoods.”

The SPEED Act would counter PRC influence in Africa by:

• Establishing that it is U.S. policy to oppose the actions of PRC-linked entities that do not abide by host country, international environmental protection, and labor laws in their exploitation of natural resources in Africa;

• Requiring a strategy from the State Department and USAID detailing how the U.S. will work with sub-Saharan African countries to remediate environmental disasters caused by PRC companies; and,

• Allowing for sanctions on PRC-linked entities that are responsible for adverse environmental and public health incidents on the African continent.

Mid-Year Report Released

This week Allred also released a “mid-year report” for his constituents, outlining his activity for the first six months of 2024.

The report covers work for North Texas on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee. It also highlights constituent services as well as work to lower costs, bolster Texas’s infrastructure and create jobs.

2024 Midyear Report highlights include:

• Over $50 million in federal benefits and money returned to North Texans

• 475 cases closed helping North Texans with federal agencies

• Responded to more than 18,400 constituent letters

• 566 bills cosponsored in the 118th Congress, 75% are bipartisan

• Over $91 million for Texas airports to modernize terminals

• Helped secure $250 million for Texas Solar For All Coalition to support workforce training and support minority and women-owned businesses

• $80 million for Southern Gateway Park and other park projects to reconnect communities

• Delivered over $16 million for 15 community projects including Dallas Police, DFW Airport and UTD

A PDF of the full report is available for download at https://allred.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/allred.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/Rep.%20Allred%202024%20Midyear%20Report%20FV.pdf