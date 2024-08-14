HEAL Collaborative hosts free lung cancer program in West Dallas on Sept. 7

HEAL Collaborative-a non-profit faith-based organization dedicated to the well-being of communities of color.

Lung cancer disproportionately affects communities of color. Though smoking is commonly linked to cigarettes, it’s linked to all forms of smoking (vape, hookah, e-cigs). HEAL’s free educational program is a conversation and presentation from medical experts on nicotine addiction, lung cancer, and lung cancer survivors or caregivers.

HEAL is also providing a special segment for its military veterans that have been affected by lung cancer from serving their country. The goal is to bring this program to young adults and seniors alike.

HEAL has partnered with West Dallas Multipurpose Center to host a free lung cancer program on Saturday Sept. 7, 2024 at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch will be provided.

Attendees can hear directly from a courageous lung cancer survivor as they candidly share their personal journey of diagnosis, treatment, and living with the disease. They can also gain valuable insights into the challenges, triumphs, and lessons learned along the way.

The crucial role of patient navigation in the lung cancer journey will also be discussed, along with how patient navigators help individuals and families navigate the complex healthcare system, access resources, and make informed decisions throughout their treatment.

Organizers will delve into the risk factors and the importance of early detection through screeningand explore the latest advancements in screening techniques and how they contribute to improved outcomes for at risk individuals.

Clinical trials and tobacco cessation, as well as health advocacy are all on the agenda.

This event is open to anyone interested in learning more about lung cancer, including patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and community members passionate about advocating for better health outcomes.

More information can be found on the Events page at healcollaborative.org.