A night of passion, patriotism, and powerful messages

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Chicago, IL– Day three of the Democratic National Convention continued the fervor that has electrified the Windy City all week. Following a stirring performance of his hit song “Higher Ground,” Motown legend Stevie Wonder captivated the audience at the United Center in a spectacle of energy and emotion. The momentum carried through the evening with an equally moving tribute from superstar John Legend, who honored the late Prince with “Let’s Go Crazy” and paid homage to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The night’s highlight was Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, who took the stage to deliver a speech that resonated deeply with the packed arena. In addressing his largest audience, Walz framed the election as a battle for the true meaning of “freedom,” contrasting the Democratic vision with what he characterized as the Republican Party’s dangerous agenda.

“When Republicans use the word’ freedom,’ they mean that the government should be free to invade your doctor’s office, corporations free to pollute your air and water, and banks free to take advantage of customers,” Walz declared, drawing thunderous applause. “But when we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean the freedom to make your own health care decisions, your kids’ freedom to go to school without worrying about being shot.”

Walz drew on his life experiences as a teacher, football coach, veteran, and gun owner, vividly depicting his journey from a small town in Minnesota to the national stage. His entrance, set to the tune of John Mellencamp’s “Small Town,” was met with waves of applause as signs reading “Coach Walz” were distributed throughout the arena.

Reflecting on his modest upbringing and the loss of his father at a young age, Walz spoke about relying on Social Security survivor benefits and the GI Bill, experiences that shaped his values and commitment to public service. “Growing up in a small town like that, you learn how to take care of each other,” he said, emphasizing his grassroots approach to politics. He also highlighted his record as Minnesota’s governor, where Democrats have enacted significant reforms over the last two years, including gun safety laws, free school lunches, and paid family leave.

“Other states were banning books from their schools; we were banishing hunger from ours,” Walz remarked, drawing a clear line between his policies and those of Republican-led states. He also defended Minnesota’s stance on reproductive rights, noting that “in Minnesota, we respect our neighbors and the personal choices they make. Even if we wouldn’t make those same choices for ourselves, we’ve got a golden rule: Mind your own damn business.”

Walz did not shy away from addressing the right-wing Project 2025 plan, a central theme in the Harris-Walz campaign. He called the plan “weird,” “wrong,” and “dangerous,” warning of its potential harm to American communities. The night’s program, “A Fight for Our Freedoms,” showcased the Democratic Party’s commitment to defending personal liberties and promoting social justice.

Throughout the evening, the convention spotlighted issues such as abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and immigration. The program featured powerful speeches from activists and Democratic leaders, including former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Rising stars like Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also took the stage, highlighting the party’s diverse and dynamic future.

Oprah Winfrey delivered a speech that ignited the crowd, countering GOP vice-presidential nominee JD Vance’s controversial remarks about “childless cat ladies.” Winfrey passionately endorsed Harris, framing her as the candidate of “inclusion over retribution.” She vowed that under a Harris-Walz administration, “We won’t be set back, pushed back, bullied back; we’re not going back.”

Beyond the main event, Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Maxine Waters of California engaged with the Black Press’s “Let It Be Known,” where they reiterated their support for Harris and discussed future plans. Crockett praised Harris’s mentorship during her first year in Congress, while Waters boldly called for the expansion of the U.S. Supreme Court, citing concerns over Justice Clarence Thomas’s alleged corruption.

“Absolutely, I will call for the expansion of the Supreme Court, especially since Justice Clarence Thomas is so corrupt,” Waters stated, ending the night with a powerful call to action that encapsulated the Democrats’ commitment to reform and justice.