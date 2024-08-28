Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter awards $8,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors

FRISCO—In a strong commitment to academic excellence and community service, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter, proudly awarded $8,000 in scholarships to eight deserving high school seniors.

Each student received a $1,000 scholarship, recognizing their academic achievements and commitment to personal growth.

The scholarships were presented by the Alpha Iota Iota chapter, which has a longstanding tradition of supporting local youth through education and their annual talent hunt progam.

Every year, the chapter awards scholarships to high school seniors who excel in a rigorous application process, which includes submitting an essay and participating in an interview.

“Our goal is to empower young men and women to pursue higher education and make a positive impact in their communities,” said a Robert Hamilton, who is the Alpha Iota Iota chapter Scholarship Chairman. “We are proud of these students and excited to see what they will accomplish in the future.”

Applications for the 2025 scholarship cycle will be available in April and can be accessed on the chapter’s website at northdallasques.com.

The fraternity encourages all eligible students to apply and take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to advance their education.

This initiative is part of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s broader mission to uplift the community through manhood, scholarship, perseverance and service.

For info about Omega and its programs contact, northdallasques.com.