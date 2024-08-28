Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter awards $8,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors

FRISCO—In a strong commitment to academic excellence and community service, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter, proudly awarded $8,000 in scholarships to eight deserving high school seniors.

Each student received a $1,000 scholarship, recognizing their academic achievements and commitment to personal growth.

The scholarships were presented by the Alpha Iota Iota chapter, which has a longstanding tradition of supporting local youth through education and their annual talent hunt progam.

(Left to right) Robert Hamilton, scholarship recipient Valencia Singleton (Frisco Lone Star HS), and Ryan Pullin (Courtesy photo)
(Left to right) Ryan Pullin, scholarship recipient Kimberly Brown (Little Elm HS), and Robert Hamilton (Courtesy photo)

Every year, the chapter awards scholarships to high school seniors who excel in a rigorous application process, which includes submitting an essay and participating in an interview.

“Our goal is to empower young men and women to pursue higher education and make a positive impact in their communities,” said a Robert Hamilton, who is the Alpha Iota Iota chapter Scholarship Chairman. “We are proud of these students and excited to see what they will accomplish in the future.”

 

(Left to right) Emilio Henry, scholarship recipient Nathan Hollingsworth- Little Elm HS, and Robert Hamilton (Courtesy photo)
(Left to Right) Ryan Pullin., scholarship recipient Isiah Brewington-Plano East Sr. HS, Robert Hamilton (Courtesy photo)

Applications for the 2025 scholarship cycle will be available in April and can be accessed on the chapter’s website at northdallasques.com.

The fraternity encourages all eligible students to apply and take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to advance their education.

 

(Left to right) Scholarship Recipient Calli Fletcher (Waxahachie HS) and Robert Hamilton
(Courtesy photo)
(Left to right) Robert Hamilton, Ryan Pullin, scholarship recipient Peyton Dickens (Allen HS), and Lawrence Prince (Courtesy photo)

This initiative is part of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s broader mission to uplift the community through manhood, scholarship, perseverance and service.

For info about Omega and its programs contact, northdallasques.com.

(Left to right) Ryan Pullin, Ms. McBurrows, scholarship recipient Jeremiah McBurrows (Frisco Heritage HS), Robert Hamilton (Courtesy photo)
(Left to right) Emilio Henry, Ryan Pullin, scholarship recipient Kylar Dailey (Prosper HS), Robert Hamilton, and Lawrence Prince (Courtesy photo)

