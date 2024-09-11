Houston Hip-Hop bike tour is making good noise with tourists

(Black PR Wire) Houston, we have a problem! A good problem that is! With the growing rate of tourists coming to Houston for VIBES, one of the go-to tourist attractions has been the nation’s only Hip-Hop pedal bike that celebrates Houston Culture and all things Hip-Hop!

Trill On Wheels is a one-of-a kind 2-hour experience that rides through the city of Houston, stops at several black owned establishments, and is a turn up with cocktails and hookah.

Trill On Wheels is the nation’s first hip-hop bike tour, based in Houston, and has made nothing but a huge splash in the tourist industry for Texas.

When tourists visit Houston, Trill On Wheels is at the top of their lists to experience the true nature of Houston and to learn more about Houston legends like Beatking, Slim Thug, Lil Keke and more.

With Trill On Wheels’ newest brunch experience, an EADO Hip-Hop Brunch Tour featuring staple brunch stops in Houston, everyone is wanting to indulge in everything Trill On Wheels.

This experience is becoming one of Houston’s highest tourist attractions and patrons say it’s only getting better and better each year. Trill On Wheels always keeps it trill and brings all the energy patrons need to enjoy this unmatched and one-of-a-kind experience.

Trill On Wheels is based in the historic Third Ward neighborhood, EADO, and expansion plans to Fourth Ward. The tour experience blends the artistry of Houston-born & bred entertainers with light fitness. While pedaling the 13-15 seater motorized party bikes throughout the tour routes, riders can fully immerse themselves in Houston culture while learning more about the communities that make our city shine.

The success of Trill On Wheels is not just a business triumph but a beacon of hope for the broader community. As the business flourishes and attracts more visitors, it creates economic opportunities for local vendors and employment opportunities for residents.

The team, now over 20 strong, is a testament to this. The 30,000 tourists who have experienced this unique tour have contributed over $700,000 to neighboring businesses in just under 3 years, revitalizing the local economy.