Dallas Cowboys steal victory in the Steel City

By Jamal Baker

NDG Contributing Writer

There are certain things in life you can count on—the sun rising, time never stopping, and the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys leaving Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a walk off victory.

Reminiscent of their 2016 matchup, the Dallas Cowboys edged out a scrappy Pittsburgh Steelers team 20-17 as Prescott found third year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert for a four-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds remaining in the game.

Originally scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. CST, the Sunday night primetime showdown kicked off around 8:45 p.m. CST due to a lightning delay. Maintaining focus and staying physically ready was a valid concern for both teams during the unprecedented waiting period. Prescott spent the extra down time motivating teammates, eating a protein waffle, stretching and doing drills.

“I was saying it before the game started, like we’re not going to forget this one regardless. With the delays, with everything that happened, it’s one of those games I don’t care how long you play, you’ll never forget it. I just kept saying, ‘Let’s make it one to remember.’ I think we did that in all the ups, the downs, the ebbs and flows,” Prescott said.

The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game without key starters such as Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks. Although the offense still struggled at times to find its rhythm, the defense rose to the occasion and limited the Pittsburgh Steeler offense to just 226 total yards.

Star cornerback Trevon Diggs has clearly put the ACL tear he suffered last season behind him—allowing only one reception, six yards, and a 33 percent completion percentage.

Other names worth mentioning in this collective defensive effort include sideline to sideline playmaking linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and feisty slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Overshown flew around the field with his hair on fire recording seven total tackles and a pass breakup while Lewis frustrated Pittsburgh’s number one receiving threat in George Pickens all night.

“A hard-fought win, you know that’s an NFL football game right there. I’ve been told by so many people and just watching the Steelers, they always gone play you till the last play, the last possession. It’s one of those games that you like under your belt knowing that you had to comeback and fight hard,” stated Overshown.

There had been an APB out for the rushing attack of the Cowboys, and the organization can now take solace in the fact they have potentially found their bell cow. Rico Dowdle rushed for 87 hard fought yards and caught a touchdown pass against a formidable defense. The Pittsburgh Steelers forced Prescott to commit three turnovers, one of which caused Ceedee Lamb to exchange words with his quarterback on the sideline. For the professional lip readers out there, Lamb appeared to tell Prescott, “Jump ball 4. Jump ball then I got you.”

Contrary to national media pundits spinning a narrative that tension is rising between the two stars, it was simply a case of a quarterback and wide receiver trying to take their special connection on the field to new heights.

“Me and Dak are good. Me and Dak are good. We had how many incompletions, two, three, I don’t know. But just getting on the same page obviously and we’ll be fine,” Lamb said with a smile.

In search of their first home win of the year, the Cowboys will welcome the Detroit Lions to AT&T Stadium Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3:25 p.m. CST.

The Cowboys’ defense will have its work cut out as Detroit deploys one of the best offensive line units in the league, explosive running backs and playmaking pass catchers. Prescott and Lamb will both have big days shredding the Lions’ vulnerable pass defense with Jake Ferguson also being a big contributor. The Dallas Cowboys will survive yet another barnburner beating the Detroit Lions 27-24.