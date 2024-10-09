NEA Big Read Series returns to Irving with free books, family fun

The 2024 NEA Big Read – Irving launches Oct. 17, offering a month of events that inspire creativity, introspection and a deeper connection to the community. This year’s featured work, “The Bear” by Andrew Krivak, invites attendees to explore themes of survival and heritage—offering a reflective journey into humanity’s role in the natural world. Free copies of “The Bear” will be available at Irving Public Library and partner locations beginning Oct. 19, while supplies last.

Featured Events

Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the NEA Big Read kicks off at the Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Center with historical tours, a birds of prey exhibition, puppet shows, crafts and more. Through Nov. 16, Irving Library locations and NEA Big Read partners will host a variety of storytelling and self-sufficiency programs, genealogy workshops, crafting events and book clubs. Check out these featured events:

• Envisioning Future Worlds Workshop – 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 | Irving Archives & Museum

Author Samantha Mabry will conduct a workshop centered on envisioning a future Irving. The event will also feature a museum tour.

• Homegrown & Handmade – 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28 | South Irving Library

Explore cheaper, greener and healthier living with author Deborah Niemann.

• Upcycled Art Workshop – 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 | Jack D. Huffman Building

Creativity meets sustainability in this adults-only art workshop.

• Night Hike & Star Party – 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 | Campion Trail

Explore the nighttime world with a North Texas Master Naturalist and enjoy a star party featuring professional stargazing equipment. Registration is required.

• Personal Storytelling – 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 | West Irving Library

Learn from personal essay coach Nicole Stewart. Create archived recordings from 3 to 5 p.m.

• Big Read Keynote with Andrew Krivak – 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 | Irving Arts Center

Author Andrew Krivak will present a keynote address and participate in a Q&A session. Local artists will showcase pieces inspired by “The Bear.”

This monthlong program series is made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). Irving’s program partners include the Friends of the Irving Public Library. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. This national program encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to explore new ideas through literature. For a complete schedule of events and more information, visit CityofIrving.org/3712.

