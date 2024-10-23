Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County revs up for 32nd annual Teddy Bear Ride this Sunday

Grab a teddy bear and join hundreds of North Texas motorcycle riders for a charity ride benefiting abused and neglected children in Collin County.

Pre-registration is now available for the 32nd Annual Teddy Bear Ride which supports the work of Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, an organization that collaborates with law enforcement and Child Protective Services to facilitate the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse.

The event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27. Registration opens at 8 a.m. with kickstands up at 9:45 a.m. Presented by Harley-Davidson Financial Services, this year’s 60-mile ride begins at IKEA in Frisco and will end at Harley-Davidson Financial Services in Plano.

Event highlights include family-friendly activities, vendors, live music by rock-n-roll band Ashmore, lunch provided by Credit Union of Texas Community Grill food truck, Smoken SB BBQ and Catering Co., and dessert by Local Creamery. This year’s honorary grand marshals are 106.1 KISS-FM’s Kellie Rasberry and her husband, Allen Evans.

Participants adorn their bikes with plush new teddy bears and stuffed animals which eventually make their way into the arms of children who come to the CACCC for help following a disclosure of abuse.

“The Teddy Bear Ride provides one of the most crucial parts of the formula, the teddy bear. The key towards Hope, Healing and Justice for the children,” said longtime Teddy Bear Ride committee member, David Kellaway.

“Partnering with Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, allows us the opportunity to have a positive impact on abused and neglected children and families, right here in our own community,” said Jim Price, Director of Collections with Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

More information on this event and the the Chidlren’s Advocacy Center of Collin County can be found at www.caccollincounty.org