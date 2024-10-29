Lebron and Bronny James make NBA history a family affair

By Jamal Baker

NDG Contributing Writer

Witnessing father-son duos play on the same team at the highest level always calls for flowers to be given. Lebron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The journey to achieve this accomplishment is one of inspiration, dedication, and manifestation.

Lebron is one of the greatest players the game of basketball has ever seen—securing four championships and the league’s scoring record in his ever-evolving career. Continuing to defy father time, Lebron fulfilled the dream he made known to the world of playing with his son while Bronny was still a senior at Sierra Canyon high school.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny. …either in the same uniform or a matchup against him,” James said back in January of 2023, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. became the first father-son duo to appear in the same MLB lineup in 1990. Life has a way of providing full circle moments as the two baseball legends were in attendance to witness Lebron and Bronny’s version of the rare feat.

Bronny was a 2023 McDonald’s All-American and played his college ball at USC. During a practice session at USC, Bronny collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart defect. Prior to his cardiac arrest, he was a projected top ten pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny with the 55th overall pick—giving him a chance to continue writing a story of perseverance. Before checking into the game with an immeasurable amount of pressure on his shoulders, Lebron calmed the nerves of his rookie son.

“Bout ready? You see the intensity, right? Just play carefree, though. Don’t worry about mistakes. Just go out and play hard,” Lebron said in an exchange captured by TNT cameras and microphones.

Their time on the court was short-lived, but the magnitude and impact of what transpired will last a lifetime. Logging three minutes of playing time, Bronny checked out of the game to a huge ovation from the Laker crowd.

“I’m just extremely grateful for everything. I was given an amazing opportunity to come in this league and get better everyday, learn everyday. I’m just extremely grateful,” Bronny said postgame.

Bronny is expected to join the team on their current road trip until Nov. 6 before splitting time between the Lakers and their G League affiliate South Bay Lakers. This early in his career it is important for Bronny to see live game action to ensure his game develops and matures at a consistent rate. Lebron continues to be the unquestioned leader and most important player for a Laker squad looking to find their identity under new head coach JJ Redick. As the season progresses, Lebron and Bronny will surely give basketball fans more memorable moments on basketball’s biggest stage.