Dallas CASA applauds Mavericks and local heroes at Champion of Children dinner

Dallas CASA’s Champion of Children Award Dinner on October 18 celebrated the Dallas Mavericks for their impactful work in the community.

Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont and CEO Cynt Marshall accepted the Jan and Judge Barefoot Sanders Champion of Children Award to enthusiastic applause from fans just days before the season opener.

The evening featured Sixto Cancel, founder of Think of Us, who shared his personal foster care journey and the importance of family connections for foster youth.

Hosted by event co-chairs Janice and Richard Davis and Nicki and Paul Stafford, with Bob Mong as honorary chair the night brought together Dallas CASA supporters, judges, and board members, all inspired by the Mavericks’ commitment to bettering Dallas.