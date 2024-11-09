Saturday, November 9, 2024

Dallas CASA applauds Mavericks and local heroes at Champion of Children dinner

Dallas CASA’s Champion of Children Award Dinner on October 18 celebrated the Dallas Mavericks for their impactful work in the community.

Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont and CEO Cynt Marshall accepted the Jan and Judge Barefoot Sanders Champion of Children Award to enthusiastic applause from fans just days before the season opener.

The evening featured Sixto Cancel, founder of Think of Us, who shared his personal foster care journey and the importance of family connections for foster youth.

Hosted by event co-chairs Janice and Richard Davis and Nicki and Paul Stafford, with Bob Mong as honorary chair the night brought together Dallas CASA supporters, judges, and board members, all inspired by the Mavericks’ commitment to bettering Dallas.

(Left) Michael LaValle, Kathleen M. LaValle, Patrick Dumont, Sivan Dumont, Cynt Marshall, Kenneth Marshall, Shirley Marshall and Anthony Marshall, (Middle) Award presentation; Patrick Dumont, Cynt Marshall and Scott Orr, (Right) Forrest Hoglund, Kristy Hoglund Robinson and Sally Hoglund. (Photos by Kristina Bowman Photography)
(Left) Sivan and Patrick Dumont, (Second to Left) Richard and Janice Davis, (Middle) Nicki and Paul Stafford, (Second to Right) Honorary Chair Bob Mong and Guest Speaker Sixto Cancel, (Right) Kevin Smith and Lynn Fisher. (Photos by Kristina Bowman Photography)
(Left) Stephanie and David Krahe, (Second to Left) Corey and Priscilla Anthony, (Middle) Jana and Mike Brosin, (Second to Right) Molly and Don Knudsen, (Right) Kathleen M. LaValle, Dallas CASA CEO and Michael LaValle. (Photos by Kristina Bowman Photography)
(Left) Rob and Linda Swartz, (Middle) Sophie and Aaron Escamilla (Photos by Rosanne Lewis) (Right) Duncan and Julie McPail (Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)
(Left) Kenneth Shirley, Cynt and Anthony Marshall, (Right) Event Co-Chairs Richard and Janice Davis, and Nicki and Paul Stafford. (Photos by Kristina Bowman Photography)
(Photo by Kristina Bowman Photography)

