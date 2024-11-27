Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Robinhood launches first HBCU partnership with Howard University

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Robinhood, the popular financial app, has partnered with Howard University as its first historically Black college and university (HBCU) participant for its Money Drills program, extending comprehensive financial education to student-athletes.

The partnership, announced earlier this month at Howard’s campus, underscores the critical need to advance financial inclusion and build generational wealth within historically underserved communities.

The initiative comes at a crucial time when college athletes are navigating new opportunities to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. Howard University becomes the ninth Division I institution to join the Money Drills program, which has already demonstrated success at other universities nationwide.

“Technology serves as a powerful democratizing force in the financial system,” said Mary Elizabeth Taylor, VP of Global Government and External Affairs at Robinhood Markets. “Money Drills is yet another way Robinhood is driving financial education in innovative ways, and we are thrilled to collaborate with our first HBCU.”

 

Howard University athletes, faculty and guests attend a Robinhood Markets Money Drills program announcement, extending comprehensive financial education to student-athletes at Howard’s School of Business. (TriceEdneyWire.com)

The announcement event featured Howard Athletics Director Kery Davis, Howard School of Business Dean Anthony Wilbon, former NFL player Brandon Copeland, and Washington Wizards alumnus Etan Thomas. Students participated in financial education workshops led by Planned To a T, featuring guest lectures from Copeland.

The program’s launch at Howard addresses a critical need in professional sports, where financial difficulties after retirement are common. Studies show that 16 percent of NFL players file for bankruptcy within 12 years of retiring, while 60 percent of NBA players face financial hardship after their careers end.

“This is long overdue as many students lack adequate education on financial and contract management,” said Dr. Mariko Carson, Howard University’s Director of the Office of Graduate Affairs. “The Money Drills collaboration empowers us to jointly promote an inclusive and sustainable approach to economic growth in our communities and beyond.”

Howard joins a distinguished list of institutions in the Money Drills program, including Florida State University, Duke University, and UC Berkeley. The program has proven effective, with 95 percent of participating students reporting improved financial management skills over its two-year history.

Kaiya Creek, a Howard University Women’s Basketball Player and Master’s of Finance student, emphasized the program’s importance: “As a student-athlete, I’ve come to realize that my name, image, and likeness are powerful assets. The partnership between Howard and Robinhood provides me the chance to showcase what I have learned from Money Drills and inspire others about the importance of financial literacy.”

While Howard marks Robinhood’s first HBCU partnership, company officials expressed their commitment to expanding the Money Drills program to additional HBCUs nationwide, furthering their mission of democratizing financial education across diverse academic communities.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

March to Memphis: A small charter school in Irving receives historic invite to Bowl Game appearance

Help send the UA Eagle Marching Band to the Liberty Bowl. Football season is winding down; and in the ranks of college programs that means a very few select teams are looking for the chance to play in a bowl game.

The 7 most common Medicare SCAMS to avoid

Being cautious about scammers is a “daily task” nowadays but these calls seem to escalate much more during the fall time of the year. Here are examples of the most popular:

Backstage Chatter: Jubilee Theatre kicks off 44th season with 'Home' of their "Rooted" season title

"Home" Director, Kris Black Jasper and stage actor, Gabriel D. Hill discuss the relevancy of this masterpiece written by the late Samm-Art Williams and how its message remains applicable to audience-goers today!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Empowering Arts (Bishop Arts Theatre)

This Broadcast Partner Spotlight focuses on the Bishop Arts Theatre Center, which brings live stage performances to the heart of Oak Cliff throughout the year. They also host a Jazz series and feature Speakers on a regular basis.

The Real Deal: Gregg A. Smith's 18th album release party

Dallas Blues legend Gregg A. Smith held an album release party at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson, Texas on Nov. 2 to debut his latest recording. NDG was on hand to celebrate the event, and get Smith's thoughts on the latest endeavor.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020