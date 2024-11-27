Robinhood launches first HBCU partnership with Howard University

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Robinhood, the popular financial app, has partnered with Howard University as its first historically Black college and university (HBCU) participant for its Money Drills program, extending comprehensive financial education to student-athletes.

The partnership, announced earlier this month at Howard’s campus, underscores the critical need to advance financial inclusion and build generational wealth within historically underserved communities.

The initiative comes at a crucial time when college athletes are navigating new opportunities to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. Howard University becomes the ninth Division I institution to join the Money Drills program, which has already demonstrated success at other universities nationwide.

“Technology serves as a powerful democratizing force in the financial system,” said Mary Elizabeth Taylor, VP of Global Government and External Affairs at Robinhood Markets. “Money Drills is yet another way Robinhood is driving financial education in innovative ways, and we are thrilled to collaborate with our first HBCU.”

The announcement event featured Howard Athletics Director Kery Davis, Howard School of Business Dean Anthony Wilbon, former NFL player Brandon Copeland, and Washington Wizards alumnus Etan Thomas. Students participated in financial education workshops led by Planned To a T, featuring guest lectures from Copeland.

The program’s launch at Howard addresses a critical need in professional sports, where financial difficulties after retirement are common. Studies show that 16 percent of NFL players file for bankruptcy within 12 years of retiring, while 60 percent of NBA players face financial hardship after their careers end.

“This is long overdue as many students lack adequate education on financial and contract management,” said Dr. Mariko Carson, Howard University’s Director of the Office of Graduate Affairs. “The Money Drills collaboration empowers us to jointly promote an inclusive and sustainable approach to economic growth in our communities and beyond.”

Howard joins a distinguished list of institutions in the Money Drills program, including Florida State University, Duke University, and UC Berkeley. The program has proven effective, with 95 percent of participating students reporting improved financial management skills over its two-year history.

Kaiya Creek, a Howard University Women’s Basketball Player and Master’s of Finance student, emphasized the program’s importance: “As a student-athlete, I’ve come to realize that my name, image, and likeness are powerful assets. The partnership between Howard and Robinhood provides me the chance to showcase what I have learned from Money Drills and inspire others about the importance of financial literacy.”

While Howard marks Robinhood’s first HBCU partnership, company officials expressed their commitment to expanding the Money Drills program to additional HBCUs nationwide, furthering their mission of democratizing financial education across diverse academic communities.