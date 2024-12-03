Will the Dallas Cowboys go on a late season run?

By Jamal Baker

NDG Contributing Writer

The Dallas Cowboys are currently on a two-game winning streak and have a chance to sneak into the playoffs. Their Thanksgiving victory over the 2-10 New York Giants could be fool’s gold for a fanbase that has been disappointed for the last quarter of a century.

With a record of 5-7, the Cowboys’ postseason hopes are far-fetched, but when there is a will there is always a way.

Over the span of two weeks the pulse of Cowboys nation has changed drastically. Prior to winning their last two games, the Cowboys were in the conversation to potentially receive the number one overall pick. There is now some belief that Dallas can earn their spot in the seven-team NFC playoff tournament by winning their next five games. Is there a chance Dallas makes the playoffs? Yes. Will they make the playoffs? Highly unlikely but let us discuss the path just in case the unthinkable happens.

“I think the biggest thing is continuing to stack success. We got this one win at home, let’s keep it going. Let’s keep rolling and rolling. And at the end of the day, let’s see where we end up. That’s how I feel,” All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith said following their win against the Giants.

Dallas can all but kiss the NFC East divisional crown goodbye with the Philadelphia Eagles in prime position to carry the title. The Cowboys are two games behind the Washington Commanders for a wild card berth, who they defeated in week 12. Dallas prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals in a week 14 home matchup, followed by the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders to close out the regular season.

The Cowboys will keep their winning streak alive defeating a spiraling Bengals team who have already fallen at the hands of Cooper Rush back in 2022. The Panthers are certainly an interesting development around the league with the emergence of former number one overall pick Bryce Young. However, Dallas wins this road matchup in Charlotte bringing the team to .500 with a record of 7-7. If both scenarios play out, the Cowboys would be right in the thick of things for the remaining three weeks of the season.

Week 16 vs the Buccaneers is setup beautifully to be hyped up as a playoff game—both teams will be fighting for playoff positioning. The Sunday night matchup will take place at AT&T Stadium and Dallas walks away with a narrow down to the wire victory putting them at 8-7.

The Cowboys will then make the long treacherous trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles. Philadelphia is one of the top dogs in the NFC, and it is hard to trust Rush to lead Dallas to a victory in a hostile environment. The Eagles will prevail and make the season finale versus Washington a potential meaningless game. The prediction is Dallas will finish the season 8-9 and have a mid-first round pick in the NFL draft.