Two Irving ISD students earn prestigious QuestBridge scholarships

(Irving ISD) Two Irving ISD seniors are among the 2,627 scholars nationwide to receive a 2024 QuestBridge National College Match to some of the nation’s top universities.

Matched students receive early admission and full four-year scholarships valued at more than $325,000. The generous financial aid package covers the full cost of attendance including tuition, housing and food, books, supplies and travel expenses.

Learn more about Irving ISD’s 2024 QuestBridge Scholars below:

Newly named Irving ISD Student Influencer Jada Arredondo can now add QuestBridge Scholar to her list of school achievements. Thanks to QuestBridge, Arrendondo will head to Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., next fall on a full-ride scholarship.

She has kept busy over the past four years, serving on the Irving High School campus improvement committee, varsity tennis team and as student council president and Green Team vice president and co-founder. Arredondo is also involved in Academic Decathlon and AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination).

Being heavily involved on campus has not only added to her high school experience, but it has also opened doors to various opportunities, like attending Camp RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Award), interning in Washington, D.C., through the CHCI (Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute) and attending the Youth Leadership Institute (YLI) program at the University of Southern California (USC) this past summer.

Arredondo plans to major in economics or finance in college, and she’s considering going to law school or starting a family real estate or consulting business post-undergrad. When reflecting on her journey, Arredondo credits her success to her faith in Jesus Christ, believing that her achievements are a reflection of His guidance and purpose in her life.

When we last interviewed MacArthur High School senior Mahriz Zain, he dreamed of being matched with any of the top 20 colleges in the United States. His dream turned into reality on Monday, December 2, when he was notified that he matched with Duke University, thanks to QuestBridge.

Zain, who plans to pursue a degree in finance and/or data science, has set ambitious career goals that include financial advising, venture capitalism and philanthropy – what he describes as his long-term end goal. His passion for these fields can be seen in his involvement at school, where he serves as president of both the Technology Student Association (TSA) and Business Professionals of America (BPA), as well as secretary of MacArthur’s SkillsUSA chapter. Outside of school, he is committed to community service, volunteering at the Irving Arts Center and engaging in various research projects.

Looking ahead, Zain aspires to use his education and experiences to give back through philanthropy. He hopes to provide opportunities for success to others, much like QuestBridge has done for him.