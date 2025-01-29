People in the News

Café Nubia marks first year with celebration of culture, cuisines and couture

Café Nubia is celebrating its one-year anniversary, marking a year of bringing its signature Mediterranean and African cuisines to the local community.

In recognition of this major milestone, the upscale restaurant and lounge will host a weekend celebration kicking off on Friday, February 14. From an elegant evening celebrating black excellence in business to a swanky Galentine’s Day brunch, the restaurant will host a festive Valentine’s weekend of culture, cuisines and couture.

“We are excited to embark upon our one-year anniversary and extremely grateful for the opportunity to celebrate with the many patrons and overall community who have shown us love and support along this amazing journey,” said Kenechi “KC” Nnamani, co-owner of Cafe Nubia.

 

Café Nubia (Courtesy photo)

Café Nubia’s anniversary celebration features three exciting days of events that exemplify and embody the heart and soul of the restaurant and lounge. From date night and girls’ night out to brunch and bubbly, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

• Friday, February 14, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – “Afro Futurism Meets Haute Couture” Met Gala: This Valentine’s Day ticketed event features a sophisticated evening of glamour where guests will strut the red carpet and be showered with red roses all while sipping sparkling champagne. They can then indulge in an evening of live music and entertainment, while savoring delectable signature cuisines such as grilled lamb chops, oxtail, cauliflower steak, jollof rice, smashed potatoes and grilled seasonal vegetables. A premium open bar and bottomless champagne will also be available, which will be perfect for the evening’s grand toast to black excellence in business. For those wanting to keep the evening going, an elevated After-Party experience will take place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring mixing, mingling and dancing to the vivacious sounds of two renown DJs. Tickets to attend this event are $200 per person and include a complimentary brunch ticket for Saturday or Sunday.

• Saturday, February 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Nubian Galentine’s Day Brunch: A swanky outing for gal pals and (and guys too), the Nubian Galentine’s Day brunch will feature Café Nubia’s signature African and Mediterranean cuisines with an American twist and plenty of bubbly. Guests can also enjoy robust music, specialty pink cocktails, roses, and an array of photo opportunities. Additionally, the spacious and scenic patio will house hookahs and a cigar bar. Brunch is a la carte.

• Saturday, February 15, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Nubian Love Oasis: Prepare to be transported to a Nubian Love Oasis of fine dining, romantic music and sensual-themed cocktails. This is the perfect date night for grooving to the sounds of a live band and cozying up amidst Café Nubia’s private booths and lounge. This is a free event; however, reservations are required.

• Sunday, February 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Café Nubia Champagne Brunch: A day for everyone to enjoy, the Café Nubia Champagne Brunch will feature a buffet-style brunch and bottomless mimosas. From shrimp, grits, chicken and waffles to pasta, falafel and fried plantains, there will be something for every discerning taste. In addition, the scenic ambience and coastal-inspired patio are the perfect backdrop to capture great photos from a memorable weekend filled with love. Brunch is $40 per person.

Café Nubia’s celebratory events will unite culture, cuisines, couture, and community. In support of American Heart Month, a percentage of proceeds from the weekend will benefit the American Heart Association. To purchase tickets to the one-year anniversary events or to learn more about Café Nubia, please visit www.cafenubiadfw.com.

