Minnesota BLM, allied groups calling for a boycott of Target

On Thursday, January 30th at 11am, members of Minnesota BLM, residents and organizations will be holding a press conference outside of Target Corporation Headquarters at 1000 Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis.

The organization is calling on all who are concerned by Target’s decision to “bow down to the unconscionable and unethical dictates” of the Trump Administration to join them and stand in solidarity at the press conference.

“For decades, Target has benefited from nearly unfettered support from Minnesota residents, families, and consumers all around the country,” said Nekima Levy Armstrong, civil rights attorney and founder of the Racial Justice Network.

“In the past, Target was known for its diversity initiatives and reputation for supporting diverse communities. Now, Target has shown its true face by deciding to rollback its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion by putting profits and politics over people. We are fighting back against Target by boycotting its stores, indefinitely, beginning on February 1st, 2025.”

CAIR Minnesota will be joining in the call for a boycott.

“We must remind the public that Minneapolis is the place where George Floyd was brutally murdered by the Minneapolis Police Department,” said Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director, CAIR Minnesota. “Instead of rolling back its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Target should be leading the charge amongst corporations that are serious about racial justice and creating a more inclusive and equitable society. Target’s decision is a huge step backwards and we will not stand for it.”

“We do not believe it is a coincidence that Target made this decision after the holiday shopping season and roughly one week before the start of Black History Month. Black creators who have products on Target’s shelves will undoubtedly be impacted by this boycott. However, we are urging everyone to buy directly from Black companies through their websites, rather than stepping foot in Target stores. Target will not see a dime of our Black dollars during Black History Month or at any other time, unless and until they reverse this decision,” said Monique Cullars-Doty, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Minnesota.

“We believe that it is our duty in the spirit of Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Fannie Lou Hamer, Fred Hampton, Sojourner Truth, and so many others, to fight back against inequality, racial and economic injustice, and white supremacy. We ask all Minnesotans of good conscience and those around the nation to stand in solidarity with us by buying Black and boycotting Target beginning on February 1st, 2025.”