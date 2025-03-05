People in the News: Adrianne L. Hooker

Great Lakes School of Etiquette is thrilled to announce its six-month residency at The Shops of Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, commencing with a grand opening on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. This residency will offer premier etiquette training classes tailored for elementary, middle, and high school students, as well as corporate professionals.

Founded by certified etiquette and protocol consultant Adrianne Hooker in 2010, the school is dedicated to fostering civility, respect, and professionalism in today’s dynamic world. With dual certifications from the Protocol School of Washington and the American School of Protocol, Adrianne brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her programs.

Course Offerings in short:

• Children’s Manners & Etiquette: Designed to instill confidence and self-esteem in young learners.

• Teen Etiquette: Focused on helping teens navigate various social situations with poise and respect.

• The Executive Edge: A program aimed at enhancing professional etiquette and leadership skills for corporate individuals.

Each course is interactive and comprehensive, aiming to equip participants with the tools needed to navigate any environment with confidence and grace.

The grand opening event will feature demonstrations of the school’s programs, opportunities to meet the instructors, and insights into the importance of etiquette education in personal and professional development. The local community, businesses, and media are invited to join in celebrating this milestone and exploring the value of etiquette education firsthand.

Event Details:

• Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

• Location: The Shops of Willow Bend, Plano, Texas

For more information about the grand opening event or to learn more about the programs offered, please visit www.glsoe.com or contact Adrianne L. Hooker at Adrianne@glsoe.com or (414) 350-0223.

About Great Lakes School of Etiquette:

Established in 2010, Great Lakes School of Etiquette aims to instill confidence in children, teens, and young adults through comprehensive and interactive programming focused on building character, leadership, manners, and civility. The school offers a variety of courses tailored to different age groups and professional needs, all designed to enrich students’ lives and help them navigate various social and professional situations with confidence and respect.