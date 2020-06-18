Dallas Symphony Orchestra announces second annual C-Suite Christmas

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) announced today the second annual C-Suite Christmas, which will feature prominent business leaders from across North Texas in artistic roles with the DSO, from conductor to orchestra member. C-Suite Christmas highlights the positive power of the business and arts community working together. The DSO will designate funds raised from the event to the organization’s outreach and education programs – specifically those that are designed to uplift communities and broaden perspectives.

Amy Carezna is the C-Suite Christmas Event Chair. This year’s event will honor Steven Durham, and a scholarship for the DSO’s education programs will be named in recognition of his incredible contributions to North Texas.

Business leaders appearing at C-Suite Christmas, include:

• Lucy Billingsley – Founder and Partner, Billingsley Company

• Steven Durham – Chairman, Americas Strategic Holdings LLC

• Craig Hall – Chairman and Founder, HALL Group

• Quincy Roberts – CEO, Roberts Trucking Inc.

C-Suite Christmas benefits the Dallas Symphony’s Southern Dallas Residency, Young Musicians and Young Strings programs. Young Musicians, launched in summer 2019, provides free instruments and instruction to students in Southern Dallas in grades 1-5. This broad-based initiative is based on the El Sistema program which uses music to further social equity and to nurture the child and his or her entire community. Young Strings, a core DSO education program since 1992, brings free lessons and deeper musical instruction to underrepresented communities in Dallas.

During Dallas’s social distancing orders, the DSO has continued instruction to Young Musicians and Young Strings by providing virtual lessons and online meetings with teaching artists for continuity and to encourage social interactions. The commitment to these students during this time goes beyond lessons, though. As many students do not have access to devices, the DSO worked within its network to obtain tablets through donations. DSO staff members, musicians, chorus and board also donated and delivered over $6,000 in food and supplies for families.

“Real change comes from being part of these students’ lives every day,” said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony. “Music opens doors for children, and the consistent DSO presence in the community helps build meaningful and strong relationships throughout the city. It is our job to share music, and we are honored to be able to provide music for hundreds of children. Partnerships with corporations through events like C-Suite Christmas allow us to further our collective impact and reach more children.”

“Even as we navigate uncertain times, I love seeing people lean in to music and the arts, which I strongly believe help create the very soul of a city – especially here in Dallas. The spirit of our great city remains vibrant, with people innovating quickly to help others,” said Sanjiv Yajnik, Chairman of the Dallas Symphony Association Board of Governors. “We are excited to have the support and participation of so many exceptional business leaders who share a strong passion for the arts and our community coming together in support of this great cause.”

DFW-area business leaders will entertain their employees, as well as beneficiaries from local nonprofit organizations, with pre-concert festivities at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, while providing meaningful support to the DSO’s education and community engagement programs. Sponsorship packages include a reserved group of tickets, complimentary valet parking and invitations to an exclusive private reception prior to the event. To become a sponsor and learn more about the event, contact Sarah Whitling, Senior Manager of Institutional Giving at S.Whitling@DalSym.com, or visit www.myDSO.com/c-suite.

“C-Suite Christmas seamlessly showcases the excellence found in our business and artistic communities, and we are incredibly grateful to those participating in this event, which will showcase what we can do for Dallas when we join our strengths together,” said Amy Carenza, C-Suite Christmas Event Chair.

In the instance that social distancing requirements and COVID-19 prevent C-Suite Christmas from happening in the Meyerson Symphony Center this year, the Dallas Symphony is actively working on contingency plans that will open the experience up to online audiences and provide for a memorable and safe experience.