Sister Tarpley: Called to the ministry

“Let each one remain in the same calling in which he was called.”

– 1 Corinthians 7:20

We have all heard stories of men or women in the workplace that left their jobs for the “ministry,” my former pastor did. Certainly God does call people into vocational ministry.

However, many times this move is more rooted in dissatisfaction with a career combined with a spiritual renewal or first time commitment to the Lord. The idea of a “higher call” can also appeal to our sense of a greater and nobler destiny.

We have incorrectly elevated the roll of the Christian worker that serves within “the church” or a traditional “ministry” role to be more holy and committed than the person who is serving in a secular environment.

Yet, the call to the secular workplace is as important as any other calling. God has to have His people in every sphere of life to meet the needs of His creation. Also, many would never come to know Him because they would be separated from society.

The story is told of a pastor who learned this lesson personally when he sought to go into “full-time” service as a pastor in his late twenties, only to have God thrust him back into the workplace unwillingly.

This turned out to be the best thing God could have done for him, because it was never God’s will for him to be a pastor. God knew he was more suited for the workplace.

My former pastor said that we are all in missions. Some are called to foreign lands. Some are called to the jungles of the workplace. Wherever you are called, serve the Lord in that place.

Let God demonstrate His power through your life so that others might experience Him through you today. View your vocation as means to worship Him.

Paul said it right; “In most cases we’re going to remain in the place where He first called us.”

Ask God if your testimony is what it should be? What would others say about your testimony for you? Can others see your work in your life? Ask God to forgive you where you have failed.

Be sorry for disappointing God and for not spending as much time with Him as you should, for not always doing the things you should and for the wrong things you sometimes choose to do.

Ask God to work on you and build a testimony of His life in and through you today. Praise God and thank Him in the name of Jesus.