Thursday, June 25, 2020

Addison’s Kaboom Town! fireworks show moved to streaming platform

The Town of Addison has made the difficult decision to move the 2020 Addison Kaboom Town! fireworks show to a secure, out-of-town location that will be closed to the public.
There will be no fireworks in Addison, and no in-person viewing. The show (which is the largest ever for the event) will be shared on Addison’s You Tube Channel on July 3rd at 9:30pm and on CW33 on July 4th (check local channels for times).

Most normal celebrations will be shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Addison Kaboom Town fireworks display will still go on, but streamed online. (Photo: Amarnath Tade / Unsplash)

The Town announced on June 10 the cancellation of the Addison Kaboom Town! Watch Party at Addison Circle Park, along with the air show that historically has preceded the fireworks display. At that time, the Town’s intention was to once again stage one of the nation’s largest Independence Day fireworks shows on July 3rd in Addison.

The decision to only stream the event is due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Dallas County, as well as difficulty in securing public safety support for traffic control and event security from Addison’s law enforcement partners because of an increase in demand on public safety resources across North Texas.

Officials said the health and safety of residents, businesses, and visitors will always be the Town’s top priority and is a commitment on which Addison will not compromise.

Black Press of America

