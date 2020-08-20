Liftfund’s Women’s Business offering free emotional wellness coaching for business owners amid the stress of COVID-19

As part of their COVID-19 Business Resiliency Program, LiftFund Dallas/Ft. Worth Women’s Business Center recently rolled out a free emotional wellness program for female entrepreneurs to help them cope with the stress and transitions related to the current global pandemic.

Led by emotional wellness doctor, Dr. Lawana Gladney, the WBC’s Emotional Wellness Program teaches business owners tips and techniques on how to maintain emotionally healthy business practices through the pandemic so they can thrive post-pandemic.

“The majority of the time, women are juggling home, family, and business which alone, stretches the bounds of emotional health and self-care,” said Dr. Gladney. “Now, we have the added challenges of a global pandemic that has reshaped all of our lives and challenged us to the core of our emotional being. It is critical during these unprecedented times that women are given strategies that will encourage, empower, and energize them to move forward in the midst of this uncertainty. I am determined to help women to manage their emotions and stress in this chaotic time and come through with more strength, determination, and peace.”

The Emotional Wellness Coaching Program on How to Cope with COVID is a program designed to support female entrepreneurs as they manage through crisis and lead their business into recovery.

“There is lots of anxiety as we all try to adjust to this new way of life,” said Holloway. “The Women’s Business Center’s emotional wellness program with Dr. Gladney has added more wellness tools to my belt. I don’t know of any other program like WBC’s that supports business owners in every aspect needed, including mental and emotional wellness. It has helped me increase the amount of self-care time I carve out for myself when business, family, husband, or even dinner is calling my name and pulling me in different directions.”

The Emotional Wellness program is part of the COVID-19 Business Resiliency Program created by LiftFund DFW Women’s Business Center.

Funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration through the CARES Act, the COVID-19 Business Resiliency Program is designed to help businesses navigate through the pandemic, recover quickly, and thrive post-pandemic. The program is offered free of charge but North Texas business owners must apply at www.covid19reliefsupport.com.

To qualify, businesses had to close due to safety mandates, had to operate remotely and suffered a loss of 15% or more revenue or are struggling to reopen. From one-on-one business assessments and recommendations to help securing funding, the WBC’s Business Resiliency program addresses all the pressing concerns of business owners during this uncertain time. They have helped more than 200 business owners of North Texas businesses stay afloat with these resources.

Other program offerings include:

• COVID-19 Business Assessments & Recommendations

• COVID-19 Business Continuity Planning

• Industry-Specific Trainings and Educational Resources

• Recovery, Resiliency, Restarting Survival Guide

To date, LiftFund DFW Women’s Business Center has served more 1055 clients and helped them gain access to more than $3 million dollars in funding. In addition to its DFW location, LiftFund serves the entire state of Texas and is the host of the San Antonio Women’s Business Center. For more information or to enroll for any of these services, visit covid19reliefsupport.com.