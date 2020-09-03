DFW Metro Justice & Equality plans ‘Souls to the Polls’ events

In a time when disenfranchisement is once again a threat to democratic rights, DFW Metro Justice & Equality is sponsoring a voter-turnout event called Souls to the Polls to ensure that everyone votes. The exciting event will take place on the Super Sunday voting dates of Oct. 18, 2020, and Oct. 25, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. in neighborhoods throughout North Texas.

Before Souls to the Polls, participants are encouraged to decorate their cars with signs like “Get Out and Vote,” “Your Vote Counts” and “Rock the Vote.” During Souls to the Polls, the cars will ride through communities in a parade to encourage others to make voting a priority. Not only will Souls to the Polls accomplish the important goal of increasing voter turnout, it will also be a cultural event filled with camaraderie and fun.

Churches, community organizations, businesses, sororities, fraternities, car clubs, jeep clubs, trail-riding clubs, motorcycle clubs, residential communities, barbers and their clients, hairstylists and their clients, high school groups, college groups and more may participate.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DFW Metro Justice & Equality is requesting that Souls to the Polls participants wear masks and stay in your vehicles until you reach your voting poll locations.

Interested participants may register at https://bit.ly/2G9MVTE. After participants register, they will be contacted with details.

The mission of DFW Metro Justice & Equality is to address disparities resulting from systemic oppression and to advance people of color and the disadvantaged by implementing initiatives that promote equity, equality, and justice for all!

Join DFW Metro Justice & Equality on Facebook at shorturl.at/ct046.