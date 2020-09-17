Collin College named a ‘2020 Great College To Work For’

Collin College is one of the best higher education employers in the nation, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program.

The results, released today in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 221 colleges and universities. In all, 79 of the 221 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. The results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with Collin College included among the large colleges with 10,000 or more students.

Collin College received special recognition as an Honor Roll institution for the second year in a row, with honors in 10 categories this year:

• Collaborative Governance

• Compensation & Benefits

• Confidence in Senior Leadership

• Facilities, Workspace & Security

• Job Satisfaction

• Professional/Career Development Programs

• Respect & Appreciation

• Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship

• Teaching Environment (Faculty Only)

• Work/Life Balance

“This is very satisfying affirmation of Collin College, but our real goal is not recognition – it’s being an educational institution that values the needs and contribution of every individual. In that sense, everyone at Collin College helps to make this a great place to work,” Collin College’s District President Dr. Neil Matkin said.

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

The Great Colleges to Work For program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country. For more information and to view all current and previously recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at www.greatcollegesprogram.com. ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, ad­mini­stered the survey and analyzed the results.

Collin College serves more than 59,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity degrees. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.