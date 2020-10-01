Dallas College scores $3 million grant for serving Hispanic students

Dallas College has received a $3 million Title V Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Grant from the U.S. Dept of Education after submitting proposals earlier this year.

The money will go to three of our campuses, El Centro, Eastfield, and North Lake, while supporting various initiatives across Dallas College. The funds will be used to expand educational opportunities and improve the recruitment of Hispanic students.

Additionally, this grant will support the introduction of new work-based learning programs for interns and apprentices. It will also fund culturally responsive course enhancements, facilitate faculty use of online instruction tools that improve faculty-student engagement, and create a bilingual orientation program that is inclusive of family.

Taken together, all new programs made possible by this funding are designed to help underserved students become successful and overcome barriers.

An HSI is a college that has at least 25 percent fulltime Hispanic enrollment.

The grant begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2025.

