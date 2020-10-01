Thursday, October 1, 2020

Dallas College scores $3 million grant for serving Hispanic students

Dallas College has received a $3 million Title V Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Grant from the U.S. Dept of Education after submitting proposals earlier this year.

The money will go to three of our campuses, El Centro, Eastfield, and North Lake, while supporting various initiatives across Dallas College. The funds will be used to expand educational opportunities and improve the recruitment of Hispanic students.

Additionally, this grant will support the introduction of new work-based learning programs for interns and apprentices. It will also fund culturally responsive course enhancements, facilitate faculty use of online instruction tools that improve faculty-student engagement, and create a bilingual orientation program that is inclusive of family.

Taken together, all new programs made possible by this funding are designed to help underserved students become successful and overcome barriers.

NDG 9/24: Trump: A man with no political platform

An HSI is a college that has at least 25 percent fulltime Hispanic enrollment.
The grant begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2025.

NDG 9/10: Representative Carl O. Sherman Sr. introduced Bo’s Law Sunday

Dallas College, formerly the Dallas County Community College District, was founded in 1965, and comprises seven campuses: Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland. Dallas College offers online learning and serves more than 83,000 credit and 25,000 continuing education students during the fall and spring semesters.

NDG 9/10: The Fear Factor: Protest against injustice, but vote against policies

Dallas College also offers dual credit for students in partner high schools and early college high schools throughout Dallas County. Dr. Joe May, the college’s 7th chancellor, has established the Dallas College higher education network in partnership with area school districts, colleges and universities, businesses, community organizations and others to support student success and college completion by removing barriers and providing services that help them earn a college credential and start their professional careers.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Education

Perot Museum teams up with African American Museum, Dallas, to seek designer for a staircase image spotlighting African American leaders in science

NDG Staff - 0
A call for entries is underway for an African-American designer from North Texas to create a vibrantly colored image to be installed on the...
Read more
Education

Collin College named a ‘2020 Great College To Work For’

NDG Staff - 0
Collin College is one of the best higher education employers in the nation, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work...
Read more
Education

Virginia high school students can now take Black History courses

NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent Virginia students now can take an elective course focusing on African American history, Gov. Ralph Northam said on Thursday,...
Read more
Education

Learners are Leaders, Inc: Lessening the summer slide through enrichment

NDG Staff - 0
By Jacquinette D. Murphy NDG Special Contribnutor The looming COVID-19 global pandemic and the necessity of social distancing did not stop Learners are Leaders, Inc., a...
Read more
Previous articleThe most important election of our lifetimes
Next articlePerot Museum teams up with African American Museum, Dallas, to seek designer for a staircase image spotlighting African American leaders in science

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!