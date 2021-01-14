Denton Dems reflect on Capitol assault, target upcoming state legislation

LEWISVILLE — The Denton County Democratic Party (DCDP) condemned the assault on the nation’s Capitol last week, while looking to protect voters’ rights against pending legislation in Austin. The Denton Dems say the attacked was orchestrated by domestic terrorists and encouraged by Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

“The actions committed by these individuals resulted in the loss of five lives and the desecration of the building where American democracy is meant to grow and thrive,” the release stated.

DCDP Chair Dr. Angie Cadena said, “The assault on the Capitol is a reminder that white supremacy is deeply rooted in our country. It is not enough to vote if we do not hold our elected leaders accountable. Congressman Burgess and Congresswoman Van Duyne voted to overturn our election results and usurp the voice of the people. We stand against this action to the highest degree. Democracy depends on the voice of the people being the loudest, not the voice of politicians with Twitter accounts. The American people have spoken — Joe Biden will be our next president. A Biden/Harris administration is coming on January 20.”

The Denton County Democratic Party says it is also keeping a close eye on the upcoming 87th State Legislature to protect the right to free and fair elections. House Bill No. 1026 authored by District 23 Rep. Mayes Middleton (R-Wallisville) would eliminate volunteer Deputy Voter Registrars (VDRs).

“Having VDRs is one of the easiest ways to ensure people have access to their right to vote and pose no risk to election security. We are concerned to see bills like HB 1026 come out of the gate as soon as the 87th legislative session opened. The right to vote is something the DCDP is committed to protecting,” said Dr. Cadena.

The Denton County Democratic Party has the stated goal of promoting Democratic ideals and values within its communities through grassroots organization and education.