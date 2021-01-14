Saturday, January 16, 2021

Denton Dems reflect on Capitol assault, target upcoming state legislation

LEWISVILLE — The Denton County Democratic Party (DCDP) condemned the assault on the nation’s Capitol last week, while looking to protect voters’ rights against pending legislation in Austin. The Denton Dems say the attacked was orchestrated by domestic terrorists and encouraged by Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

“The actions committed by these individuals resulted in the loss of five lives and the desecration of the building where American democracy is meant to grow and thrive,” the release stated.

DCDP Chair Dr. Angie Cadena said, “The assault on the Capitol is a reminder that white supremacy is deeply rooted in our country. It is not enough to vote if we do not hold our elected leaders accountable. Congressman Burgess and Congresswoman Van Duyne voted to overturn our election results and usurp the voice of the people. We stand against this action to the highest degree. Democracy depends on the voice of the people being the loudest, not the voice of politicians with Twitter accounts. The American people have spoken — Joe Biden will be our next president. A Biden/Harris administration is coming on January 20.”

Trump supporters began gathering early on the morning of Jan. 6 to oppose the certification of Joe Biden as the new president. By the end of the day, the building would be breached and five people would be dead as the result of the violent attack. (Tyler Merbler / Wikimedia Commons)

The Denton County Democratic Party says it is also keeping a close eye on the upcoming 87th State Legislature to protect the right to free and fair elections. House Bill No. 1026 authored by District 23 Rep. Mayes Middleton (R-Wallisville) would eliminate volunteer Deputy Voter Registrars (VDRs).

NDG 1/7: ‘We Took the Capitol’: Trump supporters storm the chambers of Congress

“Having VDRs is one of the easiest ways to ensure people have access to their right to vote and pose no risk to election security. We are concerned to see bills like HB 1026 come out of the gate as soon as the 87th legislative session opened. The right to vote is something the DCDP is committed to protecting,” said Dr. Cadena.

NDG 12/24: Biden nominations broaden Black women’s leadership roles

The Denton County Democratic Party has the stated goal of promoting Democratic ideals and values within its communities through grassroots organization and education.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Community News

Galleria Dallas to host ‘Black Is Beautiful DFW’ exhibit in February

NDG Staff - 0
Black Is Beautiful DFW, a series of black-and-white portraits by Yesi Fortuna of Fort Lion Studio, will be on display at Galleria Dallas Feb....
Read more
Politics

D.C. officials, feds tracking credible inauguration day threats

NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging law enforcement to vigilantly work to sniff out potential violent plots by insurrectionists...
Read more
Cover Story

Disavowing Black and Brown Votes: Just say ‘no more, not ever again’ and push back at corporations that support rogue Republican politicians

NDG Staff - 0
By Allen R. Gray NDG Contributing Writer It was the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who said, “The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and...
Read more
Politics

Democrat wins in Georgia have Biden feeling ‘peachy’

NDG Staff - 0
(NNPA) The racial awakening in the United States last year after the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd may have propelled a...
Read more
Previous articleSylvie’s Love | Official Trailer
Next articleDisavowing Black and Brown Votes: Just say ‘no more, not ever again’ and push back at corporations that support rogue Republican politicians

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020