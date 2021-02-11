Thursday, February 11, 2021

Teen Makes History as Youngest Filmmaker Nominated for NAACP Image Award

 “The Power of Hope” animated short film was recently nominated in the 52nd NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding Short Form (Animated) category.  At age 14, Kalia Love Jones is the youngest ever nominated for this prestigious award.
She directed, produced and wrote the animated short and after being inspired by a Michelle Obama speech.  It tells the inspirational story of a young woman with big dreams. An inspiring architect feels helpless when her mother falls ill, but moved by the words of Michelle Obama, she finds the will to persevere and bring her dreams to life. “The Power of Hope” animated short film is qualified for the Academy Awards.
The NAACP Image Awards celebrates outstanding achievement in the areas of film, TV, music and literature – from an African American perspective.  The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will be broadcast live on BET on March 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

Kalia Love Jones (Courtesy photo)

“I’m really happy that the film is finally getting out there,” Jones said. “That was my goal, what I wanted to do was get the film out there to a lot of people, especially people my age. I’m just really happy that it’s getting a lot of attention.”

Kalia Love Jones looks up to influential female figures like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Ava DuVernay and spends hours every day drawing, crafting, and studying films to create unique animations. Kalia Love Jones is a 14-year-old filmmaker that is inspiring young women to pursue their animation and filmmaking dreams.
For more details about The Power of Hope Film visit: www.ThePowerof HopeFilm.com.

