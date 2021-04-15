Congratulations to our Teacher of the Year finalists

Kudos to Seneca Denman, of Boude Storey Middle School in District 6, who has been named a finalist for Teacher of the Year. Dedicated to the middle grades, Ms. Denman is in her fifth year at Boude Storey.

She has been recognized as a distinguished teacher under the Teacher Excellence (TEI) and Teacher Incentive (TIA) initiatives, and has guided her students to make double-digit gains on local and state social studies assessments. Best wishes, Ms. Denman, and congratulations to all our Teacher of the Year finalists! As we all know, teachers are our most important school-based resource.

District Is Hiring Bus Drivers

Dallas ISD’s Student Transportation Services Department is hiring bus drivers in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year. Drivers must be at least 21 years old. Candidates with or without a commercial driver’s license (CDL) are invited to apply. The district will provide on-the-job training for the accepted candidates who do not have a commercial driver’s license. Those interested can apply at www.dallasisd.org/careers.