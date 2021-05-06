Rockwall unites to preserve historic African American cemetery

The newly formed Glen Hill Cemetery Preservation Society, city officials, and family cemetery owners have come together to preserve and restore Glen Hill Cemetery, a historic African American cemetery in Rockwall.

This 1.27-acre cemetery near the present-day Harbor development is the only remaining vestige of what was once a thriving African American section of Rockwall, known as The Settlement or The Bottoms.

Founded in 1870, Glen Hill Cemetery is one of the older African American cemeteries in the North Texas region. During the Jim Crow era of segregation, Blacks and Whites were not allowed to be buried together. For this reason, places like Glen Hill became critical spaces for Black families to grieve, heal, and remember their passed loved ones.

With a few gravestones from the 1820s, some of the first Black people born on Texas soil were laid to rest at Glen Hill Cemetery. Also buried there are veterans from the Civil War and both world wars.

The Glen Hill Cemetery Preservation Society’s cleanup of the grounds is taking place now. This precise work is done in close consultation with the Texas Historical Cemetery Commission, archeologists, and landscape design professionals.

The site is private property and not open to the public at this time although tours can be arranged. We are presently seeking tax-deductible donations for fencing and professional gravestone repair.

To join our efforts and learn more about how you can help, visit our Facebook Page: Glen Hill Cemetery Preservation Society. Tax-deductible contributions can be made at the website, https://www.rememberingblackdallas.org/ . Choose Glen Hill Cemetery under the “Donate” tab.

