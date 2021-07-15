(BUSINESS WIRE)–Afrotainment, the leader in polycultural Black content in North America and owner of AFRO TV, is thrilled to announce the creation of Afrotainers Music, a music label focused on representing the diverse and original sounds emerging from the multicultural black communities in North America, to be shared with audiences, platforms and brands worldwide.

In the heels of completing the build of its 30,000 sf state of the art digital media studios in Orlando, the launch of Afrotainers Music label marks the next phase in Afrotainment growth strategy and portfolio diversification.

Yves Bollanga, CEO of Afrotainment said, “Our expanding cable television footprint and digital media studios will be the driving forces in support of our strategy via our unique value proposition and differentiator in the music and content ecosystem leveraging exclusive at-home viewing experience of live performance, live online streaming and nationwide cable television appearances.”

Afrotainment marked the launch of Afrotainers Music with the signing of Sisaundra Lewis, releasing her new single, “Let’s Go Out” distributed on all streaming platforms starting July 12, 2021 by Spinnup (a Universal Music Group subsidiary).

Sisaundra Lewis is an African American singer and songwriter who scored her first number-one U.S. Billboard hit with her single “Shout” in 2005, after working as vocal director and backing vocalist for Céline Dion on 5 world tours. Sisaundra was a top 8 finalist on the hit television show NBC The Voice.

After a four chair turn by Adam Levine, Usher, Blake and Shakira, she chose country legend, Blake Shelton, as her Coach.

Let’s Go Out Music Video was recorded on location at Universal Studios Florida. To learn more about Sisaundra Lewis, please go to www.sisaundra.live.

Sisaundra is currently the host of AFROJams, a live music performance show on AFRO TV, a cable television network available nationwide on Comcast Xfinity.

