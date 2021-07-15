The Dallas area is home to one million African American citizens, but very few know much about the history of the early settlers and communities for people of color.

To address this, the Dallas African American Tour was created.

This entertaining and educational tour will explore this almost forgotten history by visiting many of the sites that were instrumental in the development of vibrant African American communities throughout the city.

There are 10 locations highlighted by tour organizers on the HiddenhistoryDFW.com website, however, that only scratches the surface.

This three hour tour will visit over 20 historic sites that trace the path of the African American journey in one of America’s largest cities.

Visitors will learn about the two largest settlements following the civil war, the role of African Americans in the formation of Deep Ellum, and how the southern Dallas migration changed the face of the city forever.

“You will experience our life changing tour from the comfort of a coach bus and afterwards there is an optional lunch at an African American restaurant, so bring your lunch money,” the organizers state in their brochure.

What once started as a simple means to honor family history, Hidden History DFW uncovers the forgotten sites of Dallas that were instrumental in developing one of the largest and most vibrant African American communities in America.

Though hampered recently by the coronavirus pandemic, the “Summer Vibes: Black History Tour” resumes on Aug. 7.

All tours originate at J. B. Jackson, Jr. Dart Transit Center, off MLK Blvd. (1423 J.B. Jackson, Jr. Blvd, Dart Transit Center, Dallas 75210). The Transit Center has ample secure parking. Tours begins promptly at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.