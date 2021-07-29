Fort Worth, Texas, July 19, 2021 – InterBank today announced the hiring of Pamela Zeigler-Petty as Senior Vice President, Community Development Banking.

In her role, Zeigler-Petty will be responsible for expanding community development lending relationships, enhancing the bank’s community outreach, and ensuring InterBank is positioned to meet the needs of all the communities it serves InterBank also anticipates that Ms. Zeigler-Petty will serve as the Bank’s Community Reinvestment Officer.

“We are excited to welcome Pamela to this key role in our bank,” said C.K. Lee, InterBank’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “InterBank is committed to serving the entirety of the DFW Metroplex. Pamela brings us a wealth of experience and expertise to leverage our brand and lead the bank’s community development efforts.”

Zeigler-Petty has more than twenty-three years of community banking experience, including, most recently, as a business development officer for a large bank. Prior to that, she held roles in commercial, business banking and community development banking with regional institutions in Texas. Her expertise includes public, institutional and not-for-profit banking.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team of community bankers serving clients throughout Texas and Oklahoma,” stated Pamela Zeigler-Petty. “We are excited to enhance our commitment to communities to provide critical financial leadership to all we serve.”

Zeigler-Petty holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Grambling State University, Grambling, LA, and has numerous commercial banking certifications.

Throughout her career, she has remained committed to volunteering and currently serves various organizations as a board member including the Plano Chamber of Commerce, Business Council for the Arts, North Texas Performing Arts and Impact Ventures.

Zeigler-Petty was recently awarded the 2021 Collin County Women of Influence Business Leader of Year by Junior League of Collin County. Additionally, she is the recipient of the ArtsCentre of Plano 2019 Leadership Award and the 2017 Athena International Leadership Award extended by the Plano Chamber Of Commerce. She has been included in Who’s Who of Black Dallas, third and fourth editions and is a graduate of Leadership Plano, where she served on the board of trustees with the Plano Chamber of Commerce.

InterBank proudly serves more than 40 communities in Texas and Oklahoma with assets of more than $3.5 billion. Privately owned since 1987, InterBank strives to achieve banking excellence to meet the needs of all customers and contribute to the economic strength of the communities we serve.