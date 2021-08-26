(PR.com) — Former Wall Street Trader Jasmine Willois is the founder and Managing Director of The Note Assistance Program.

A platform providing a proven proprietary system to empower individual investors and family offices to optimize their time and finances through mortgage note investments.

Jasmine Willois’ proprietary system is predicated on her more than two decades of working in finance from coast to coast. In addition to her MBA, Ms. Willois has obtained and held at least 25 different trading, securities and other professional licenses.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, she worked with some of the most notable firms including Morgan Stanley, Dean Witter, MetLife and GMAC Homecomings. She has been named as one of the Women to Watch, is a Certified Delegate Spokeswoman for the NAWRB, frequent guest contributor to major industry news publications, and is involved in the Ultimate Women’s Expo.

In addition to her nonprofit supporting Invest-Profit-Give initiative through the Note Assistance Program, Jasmine is also the host of the Naked Notes Podcast which provides a flexible, transparent and simple way to start learning about investing in first lien mortgage notes for profit.

For more information and to learn how to play the hand you’ve been dealt even better, check out the online resources available at www.NoteAssistanceProgram.com.