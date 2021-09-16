Rep. Waters marks 20 years since 911 attacks

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, issued the following statement on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“Twenty years ago today, our nation suffered devastating terrorist attacks on our soil and against our people that wholly and completely changed the world as we knew it. On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives, thousands more were injured, and our entire nation continues to grieve the losses we’ve endured. There is no question that the events of September 11 had a profound impact on so many that still reverberates around the world. Among those we honor and grieve today are our selfless servicemembers who lost their lives fighting for freedom and peace following the September 11 terror attacks.

“With every passing year, it is important to come together and reflect. On September 11, 2001, we experienced pain and loss, but we also witnessed the very best of our country. We saw brave first responders who, without a second thought, put themselves in harm’s way, some making the ultimate sacrifice, to save as many people as possible. We learned of the bravery of those on United Flight 93, who went face-to-face with their attackers in order to regain control of the plane and prevent it from being used as a weapon against their fellow citizens. We saw everyday people help bring each other to safety and we learn of more heroes with every passing day. In true American spirit, our people came together and exemplified the very best of who we are through collaboration, inclusivity, and unity.

“It is my greatest hope that every American will continue to honor our collective responsibility to our communities and our country. On this September 11, my eternal condolences remain with the families and loved ones of every victim.”