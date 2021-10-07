How God Makes Fishermen

By Sister Tarpley

NDG Religion Editor

“’Come, follow Me,’ Jesus said, ‘and I will make you fishers of men.’”

– Matthew 4:19.

Our calling has three distinct stages, which we can see in the lives of many called before us, to become mature fishers of men who greatly impact God’s Kingdom.

First, there is the gestation period. This is the development stage of our lives. It may involve years of normal work experiences.

You may be a Christian during this time, or you may be following after worldly success as a non-Christian.

Paul spent years in religious and political training, persecuting believers most of his early life. Moses spent years in the court of Pharaoh and 40 years tending flocks in the desert.

Jesus spent 30 years living at home and working in His father’s carpentry business.

However, all these years were part of their preparation.

Next is the crisis stage. Sooner or later, God calls you into relationship with Him. For many, like Paul, it comes through dramatic encounters like being knocked off a horse, blinded and spoken to personally by God.

Some people are more difficult than others to reach and so require this level of crisis. This is a time when God requires major changes so that you follow Him fully.

It can be a time in which God harnesses years of experience for a new life purpose.

Paul’s earthly experiences would be used in his calling to the religious and political leaders of his day.

For Moses, the burning bush experience would begin his journey in which he would discover his ultimate calling after years of preparation.

For Peter, it was his denial of Jesus three times that allowed him to face his shallow commitment to Christ.

For Jesus, it was the garden of Gethsemane. These were the benchmark turning points for men who made an impact on their world.

Last is the fruit-bearing stage. In it, God’s power is manifested in your life like never before.

God takes all your experiences and uses them to build His Kingdom in and through your life.

Your obedience to this final call results in fruitfulness you could never imagine without the long preparation process.

For Abraham, it resulted in becoming the father of many nations. For Paul, it resulted in bringing the gospel to the Gentiles.

And for Peter, it meant becoming the leader of the Church. For Jesus, it was salvation for the entire world.

What does God want to achieve through your life? God has a plan that is so incredible you cannot comprehend it.

It requires only that you love Him and follow Him. Then you will become fishers of men like the world has never known.

Ask God if there are any areas of your life that has not come under the lordship of Jesus Christ or there is any lack of obedience that will prevent you from being used fully by Him?

Ask God to search you, and show you your heart; to try you, and know your anxieties; and see if there are any wicked way in you.

Ask Him to lead you in the way everlasting (based on Psalm 139:23-34). And, don’t forget to praise Him and lift Him up, Because He is God Almighty.