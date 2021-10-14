Cosmetology Institute Of Las Vegas hosts 5th annual ‘Wig-A-Thon’

LAS VEGAS – Local powerhouse, philanthropist and founder of the Cosmetology Institute of Las Vegas, Denise Dixon, will host her 5th annual “Wig-A-Thon’’ event featuring complimentary handmade wigs and beauty makeovers to benefit local breast cancer survivors during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The heartfelt charity event is happening from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cosmetology Institute of Las Vegas, the professional beauty school, located at 3249 W. Craig Rd., #100, North Las Vegas, 89032, from October 26-30.

The school’s students hand make each wig from scratch using high quality human hair. All of the wigs will be given out to selected recipients based off community recommendations as well as through a partnership with the local chapter of the American Cancer Society.

Recipients will attend the October event and get their wigs fitted in addition to receiving complimentary beauty makeovers by Cosmetology Institute of Las Vegas students. In all, 10 breast cancer survivors will attend the event and up to 10 additional wigs will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

“Both of my grandmothers were diagnosed with breast cancer in their last years, so this cause is especially dear to me,” said Dixon. “I’ve seen what this devastating illness can do, and if my students and I can make these survivors feel special and beautiful after what they’ve gone through, then it’s the least we can do.

“Giving back to the Las Vegas community is what I live for and I’m so happy this year we can incorporate a free breast cancer cancer screening as well. I never want someone to lose their life just because they couldn’t afford a simple mammogram that could make all the difference.”

This year’s “Wig-A-Thon” will also feature an additional breast cancer prevention event on Friday, November 5, from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan, a medical van offering a mobile 3D mammogram station, will be parked on-site at the Cosmetology School Institute of Las Vegas.

“The Institute will pay for anyone who is uninsured to receive a mammogram,” said Dixon.