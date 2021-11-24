African American Leadership Institute hosts 7th annual African American Elected Officials Thanksgiving Brunch

Over 100 African American current and former elected officials from the DFW area were a part of the 7th Annual African American Elected Officials Thanksgiving Brunch, Monday, November 22, 2021 at Paul Quinn College.

The brunch was hosted by State Rep. Toni Rose, State Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers and State Sen. Royce West.

Dallas pastor, Bryan Carter, of Concord Church, delivered a powerful luncheon address entitled, “Don’t Give Up Too Soon.”

The African American Leadership Institute (AALI) is designed to enhance civic awareness and leadership opportunities to make an innovative community impact on Central Texas.

AALI participants will have opportunities to make connections to affect the long-term action required to create equity, opportunity, and a higher quality of life for African American citizens.

For more information, please contact Joycelyn Johnson at 214-467-0123.