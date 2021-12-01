Friendship-West calls for ‘100 Days of Buying Black’

Friendship-West Baptist Church is taking things to the next level in the conclusion of its year-long commemoration of the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Okla. by promoting 100 Days of Buying Black (100DBB).

Participants are challenged to use Black-owned businesses for their service and product needs for 100 days nationwide. Led by senior pastor and social justice activist, Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, the goal of this challenge is to continue the legacy of Black Wall Street by circulating dollars within the Black community to strengthen its economic base.

100 Days of Buying Black will start on September 23, 2021 and will end on December 31, 2021.

“Friendship-West is committed to economic justice in supporting Black-owned businesses, advocating for just lending practices, and working towards comprehensive sustainable community development,” Haynes said in a statement. “For five years, we’ve provided an opportunity for Black entrepreneurs to promote and sell their goods and services at West Wall Street.

“In 2021, we’ve commemorated the 100th year since the Tulsa Race Massacre through events and advocacy. We will close out the year by observing the last one hundred days of this centennial Sankofa moment by promoting 100 Days of Buying Black.

“We are seeking to encourage people across the nation to spend their dollars with Black-owned businesses for 100 days to increase the sales and growth of those businesses. Our goal is to continue the legacy of Black Wall Street by circulating our dollars within the Black community to strengthen our economic base.”

The 12,000-member congregation has also partnered with other organizations on this journey to build and support black-owned businesses, including the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference, Inc. (SDPC), a cross-section of progressive African American faith leaders, their congregations, and social justice activists representing nine denominations throughout the United States.

Other organizations are welcomed to partner with Friendship-West by identifying a staff member that will serve as the contact person to facilitate the partnership tasks. Partnership tasks include:

• Sharing the weekly digital assets.

• Driving traffic to friendshipwest.org/buyingblack100.

• Encouraging other Black-owned businesses to participate.

To strengthen the movement, Friendship-West is asking all participant to join the 100 Days of Buying Black Facebook group to interact with other participants, receive 100 DBB updates, and be exposed to a variety of Black-owned businesses. Participants can find weekly updates on the church’s Facebook page.

For additional information related to the 100DBB challenge or 100DBB partnership, contact Rev. Danielle Ayers, Pastor of Justice, at justice@friendshipwest.org.