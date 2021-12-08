More than $308,000 awarded to South Dallas nonprofits through State Fair of Texas Grant Program

The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce that more than $308,000 in grants and sponsorships has been awarded to 40 organizations in the Southern Sector of Dallas for the 2021 grant cycle. With community involvement as a pillar of the State Fair mission, we are elated that in just six years, we have surpassed more than $2.5 million given to deserving nonprofits. Each year we continue to diversify our funding – this year, 11 organizations are first-time State Fair grant recipients, additionally, more than 70% of our grant recipients are organizations led by people of color.

“Despite the progress that has been made, the reality is that we are still living in a pandemic, and those effects are still being felt by our community,” said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber. “There is always need in South Dallas and Fair Park, and we know that just like last year, this year our grants continue to be exponentially more powerful in serving folks in our community. It’s crucial that we continue to partner with a variety of local nonprofits and provide them with adequate support and resources so that together we can make a difference.”

The State Fair received a competitive pool of grant applications during its cycle for 2021. Applications were reviewed by a committee composed of a diverse group of stakeholders with expertise in nonprofit and grant review processes.

Applicants are selected according to their alignment with the Fair’s focus on education, capacity building, social and racial justice, and economic development targeting our neighboring zip codes. Criteria for approval assesses the program’s impact in the South Dallas area, collaborations with other local entities, program design along with its implementation and evaluation methods, and overall sustainability of the program. Those receiving funding will allocate the money strategically to build stronger communities in the South Dallas/Fair Park neighborhoods, while continuing to combat hardships brought on by the pandemic.

“Although we were unable to host a full Fair in 2020, even with a limited budget, The State Fair of Texas has remained committed to supporting our local nonprofits with funding,” said State Fair of Texas Vice President of Community Affairs and Strategic Alliances, Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew. “Despite being unable to offer funding for the many deserving organizations that applied, we know that our funds will help organizations with implementing new programs and maintaining existing ones for the area. We are proud that we are changing the narrative – we are committed to supporting grassroots nonprofits located in our community and are often led by people of color and women. Research has shown that many of these organizations are not on the radar of funders, and we are dedicated to not just providing money but technical assistance, training, and connecting them to one another as well as other funders to continue the great work they provide. Our partners have faced many challenges and our commitment has been unwavering – even during the pandemic, we’ve continued supporting them virtually. We look forward to doing even more in 2022, making a difference with our partners.”

The State Fair of Texas continues to expand outreach programs, placing a special priority on promoting community involvement at the local level. Whether it’s through virtual Community Engagement Days, Big Tex Urban Farms, or the Fair’s other signature programs, there are several initiatives the Fair has developed and continues to invest in, in addition to grants and sponsorships. Since the creation of our Community Affairs and Strategic Alliances department in 2016, the Fair has invested more than $2.5 million in support of many great initiatives, sponsorships, and partnerships within the South Dallas/Fair Park area. Along with offering financial resources, the State Fair of Texas has connected with more than 250 local organizations to foster community relationships, form partnerships, and develop initiatives that work to make a positive impact, with more than 650,000 people being served thus far.

The State Fair of Texas is honored to give back to its community in this crucial time of need. We cherish the many partnerships and collaborations that help grow our ability to serve. The State Fair promises to continue listening and learning from our community because it is through our collective efforts that we make the greatest impact and can serve as many lives as possible. Together, with our community, we are dedicated to the bright future of sunny South Dallas and the well-being of all who call it home.

To learn more about how to apply for a grant in the future or other State Fair opportunities, please visit BigTex.com/grants.