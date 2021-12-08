Paddington Bear comes to Dallas Children’s Theater for the holidays

Dallas Children’s Theater (DCT) is ready to cheer on the holiday season with Paddington Saves Christmas, running December 5 – December 23, 2021. Based on the children’s book by Michael Bond, this play stays true to the heart of what makes Paddington Bear so beloved by all ages. DCT’s production is just under an hour in length and is perfect for ages 4 and older.

It’s holiday time in the Brown household and Paddington – the famous, accident-prone bear – is here to save the day! When he and the Brown’s housekeeper, Mrs. Bird, run out of sugar for the seasonal marmalade jam they are preparing, Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. Unfortunately, the usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than normal as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores.

But Paddington’s good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one, each of his tasks take on an unexpected outcome! Will Paddington be able to fix everything in time for everyone to properly celebrate the holidays? Find out in this fun-filled holiday comedy!

“We could all learn a lot from Paddington,” says Douglass Burkes, director and master puppeteer. “He’s an actual bear living among humans but one who always does his best to be kind, respectful and polite. As far as Paddington’s concerned, the greatest crime isn’t making a mistake – he makes plenty of those – but forgetting your manners.”

Burks goes on to talk about the timeliness of the show, “Right now, with everything that’s going on in the world, it’s so important to be kind and respectful of our neighbors and have fun. We could all use Paddington in our lives!”

Everyone at DCT is committed to doing everything within our power to ensure that our environment is a safe and welcoming space. To that end, DCT will be requiring all attendees to wear masks.

The theater has implemented a number of other policies and procedures to prioritize safety including reduced capacity seating, contactless ticketing and others so people should order their tickets soon and plan ahead. Interested patrons can read the complete plan at dct.org/COVID. Tickets for Paddington Saves Christmas are on sale now at dct.org/plays.

Weekday Student Matinee shows also available Tuesdays through Fridays. Call Dallas Children’s Theater at 214-978-0120 or visit dct.org/fieldtrips.