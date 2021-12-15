Happy holidays, and let’s count our blessings

The holidays are here, and I’d like to wish everyone a safe and joyous season. It’s also a good time to be grateful for all the accomplishments of our schools, students and staff in District 6. Here are just a few of the things we are celebrating:

Campus Teachers of the Year

Congratulations to all the campus Teachers of the Year, and especially to those in District 6, who are listed below:



Big Win for Carter Boys Basketball

Congratulations to Carter High School’s varsity boys basketball team for their huge 87-50 win over Lake Dallas, and a special shoutout to Devin Lewis, who scored 29 points including six 3-pointers. Way to go!

Yay, Cheerleaders!

More than 450 cheerleaders from 27 campuses competed in the Cheer Challenge this month, and for the first time Dallas ISD middle school cheerleaders were able to compete. District 6 brought home some prizes, of course, with Carter High School placing third in High School Division 4A, and Atwell Middle School placing 3rd in the middle school division. Go, teams!

In other news …

Meals will continue to be provided during the Christmas break

To ensure that all children 18 years and younger have access to food during the winter holidays, we will provide free curbside “grab-’n-go” meals on Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. These boxes will include a week’s worth of meals for every child. To find a school location near you, visit www.Dallasisd.org/FCNS.

STEM Expo

Join us Saturday, January 22, 2022 for the largest STEM Expo in Texas!

The annual event will be a digital experience to bring our community together to explore, design, build and create a brighter future. For more information, you can visit www.dallasisd.org/stemexpo.