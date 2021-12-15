Thursday, December 16, 2021

Letitia James drops put of New York’s Gov. race, seeks Trump prosecution

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

In a political stunner, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has dropped out of the race for governor, upending the campaign and possibly solidifying Gov. Kathy Hochul as the Democratic front-runner.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James, the Howard University School of Law graduate, wrote on Twitter.

 

“I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do,” she concluded. (Official Photo)

“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job,” James, 63, continued.

“I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do,” she concluded.

That work includes the ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, December 9, reports surfaced that James wants to question Trump under oath in a civil fraud investigation.

James’ office also has partnered with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in a criminal investigation of Trump where the former president could face indictment in the Big Apple.
It’s alleged that the Trump organization engaged in criminal fraudulent activity by intentionally submitting false property values to potential lenders.

Trump’s lawyers have sought to block any attempts by James and Vance to depose the Republican.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

Previous articleAccountability was evident in Arbery’s case but no justice
Next articleHappy holidays, and let’s count our blessings

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020